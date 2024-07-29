3 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar Might Not Return at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Brock Lesnar’s return to SummerSlam 2024 is though expected by some, but the chances of this happening in reality is abysmally low. Lesnar has been away from WWE for one year now. The last time he was seen in the ring was at SummerSlam 2023 when he faced Cody Rhodes in a losing attempt.

The chatter around the return of Lesnar has gained momentum ever since WWE COO Triple H spoke about it. Hunter was in London along with WWE President Nick Khan to meet the country’s mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss the possibility of bringing WrestleMania to the UK.

So, he was asked about when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE. To this, Hunter straightaway said that it all depends on Brock Lesnar when he wants to return . This sent many WWE fans into thinking that the former WWE Champion’s return might happen sooner than expected.

However, there are some strong reasons which make us believe that Brock Lesnar shall not be able to make his comeback at SummerSlam 2024:

1. Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been exonerated from the allegations against him by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant. Grant had though not named Lesnar directly, but spoke of a former WWE Champion who has been at UFC, with whom Vince McMahon shared her number.

Advertisement

Grant had alleged that Lesnar asked her to share an image of her peeing, which she did. It was also alleged that Lesnar wanted to “set a play date” in December 2021, but then it got canceled because of a snowstorm.

A WWE report also noted that Lesnar has to obtain a clearance report from WWE’s legal team to make his return. And so far, there has been no update on it yet.

2. Backlash against WWE

A big reason why WWE won’t hurry in getting back Lesnar is because of the chances of getting a severe backlash from the fans. Janel Grant’s lawsuit hit WWE terribly, and it resulted in Vince McMahon leaving his Executive Chairman post at the Endeavor Group.

However, if Lesnar returns to WWE that might inflict irreversible damage to the WWE, The TV viewership might get hit hard, which will heavily affect its revenue. Bringing Lesnar back, as long as he is not cleared from the lawsuit by Janel Grant might be a huge risk, which Triple H won’t be taking for obvious reasons.

Advertisement

3. No appropriate storyline for Lesnar at the moment

Thirdly, there isn’t any storyline at present where Lesnar fits properly. He has put over Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes in the past, and it doesn’t look like when he returns he would be involved in a storyline against them.

All the top stars in the WWE are right now locked in intense storylines like CM Punk pitched against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes pitched against Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline.

So, SummerSlam 2024 isn’t also the opportune time for Brock Lesnar to mark his return. Maybe, if he comes out clean in a lawsuit he might be pitched for a return at Survivor Series.

Also Read: “He’s Not The Coolest Dude”: Released WWE Star Comes Clean About Working with Brock Lesnar