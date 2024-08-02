3 Reasons Why CM Punk Should Win Against Drew McIntyre With Seth Rollins As the Guest Referee

CM Punk will lock horns with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam on August 3, 2024. Their rivalry has been one of the hottest rivalries in WWE this year, and it even overshadows the storyline of the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther.

However, the dead promo between the three superstars this week on Monday Night RAW just killed the rhythm of the magnificent storyline that had been going on after WrestleMania 40. It was the final face-off between Punk and McIntyre and it just nosedived. Seth Rollins as the special guest referee also couldn’t save it from turning it into a disaster.

Now, all eyes are on who wins the match between these two giants with Seth Rollins playing the potential spoiler in the garb of a referee. We have chalked down three reasons why CM Punk should win this match.

3 reasons why CM Punk should win the match against Drew McIntyre:

1. Building up for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

No hate to McIntyre but CM Punk needs to win the match to prepare his candidature for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk was supposed to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 before he tore his triceps at Royal Rumble 2024.

When he was declared unfit to compete for the WWE title, Punk was masterfully involved in the storyline involving Drew McIntyre, and as per wrestling observers, he has been very fused in the storyline against McIntyre.

The Straight Edge Superstar losing the match in the final stage of rivalry would certainly not be a good idea. At least, if not win, he shouldn’t lose the match as it would seriously dent his credibility as a top-notch superstar in the company.

2. Maintaining his star persona

CM Punk is no ordinary WWE superstar. He is one of the top superstars alongside Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and John Cena, someone who has the power to call shots in the WWE locker room.

Losing the very first match upon his return from injury would just kill the star personality he is. Further, it would lessen his chances of competing for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship either against Priest or Gunther. So, by all means, CM Punk should win the match.

3. Building further rivalry with Drew McIntyre

SummerSlam shall not be the end of the rivalry between these two superstars. The Scottish Psychopath is incensed with Punk to the core. Further with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee, it’s certain that the match will not reach any logical conclusion easily.

Rollins’ involvement in the match is highly suspected, as has been the history of WWE matches that have wrestlers as guest referees. So, Punk needs to win or at least have an upper hand over McIntyre to keep this rivalry going which might culminate at Survivor Series. Now all eyes are on SummerSlam on August 3.

