3 Reasons Why Cody Rhodes Will Hold the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Till WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes won his inaugural WWE Undisputed Universal Championship after an arduous journey that included two Royal Rumble victories, and then magical support from the WWE Universe that booked him in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

And now that he has won it, it doesn’t appear that The American Nightmare is going to lose it for a significant period. Cody has successfully defended his WWE title straight five times since WrestleMania 40, and it looks like he is going to keep it till WrestleMania next year. Here are three reasons why Cody Rhodes will retain his WWE title till WrestleMania next year.

1. No worthy opponent

To be fair, Cody hasn’t flexed his arms with any worthy superstar since WrestleMania 40 who could claim his right to the WWE Championship. AJ Styles was a good contender, but it was evident that he wouldn’t win the match against Cody.

Similarly, the opponents he has faced so far like Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa weren’t strong candidates for the WWE Championship. So, the company never took off the belt from Cody under these circumstances.

2. No comprehensive storyline for him to lose

Apart from there being no good contender, there hasn’t been any compelling storyline also, in which Cody has been placed after WrestleMania 40. Wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE didn’t have any plans for Cody post his WrestleMania win. This might be true as Cody hasn’t been placed in a dramatic good storyline since WrestleMania.

Moreover, Cody’s popularity has also taken a hit in the past few weeks, especially after Roman Reigns made his sensational return at WrestleMania.

3. Build up for WrestleMania 41 match against The Rock

A big reason why Cody shall not drop his WWE title until WrestleMania next year is mainly because The American Nightmare is expected to be booked against The Rock in a match at WrestleMania 41.

And even then, there are chances that he may retain it against The Rock. Losing a WWE Championship to a veteran WWE legend at the peak of his career, would not be a wise decision from WWE, and hence Cody shall most probably retain it.

But then, you never know which way this storyline goes, and how it ends also depends on the fans’ reactions. So, what’s certain is the fact that Cody Rhodes isn’t dropping his title anytime soon, until April 2025 at least.