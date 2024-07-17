3 Reasons Why John Cena Deserves a Final World Championship Reign Before His WWE Retirement

John Cena has been making headlines since announcing his retirement tour at the Money in the Bank premium live event. The sixteen-time World Champion is preparing to set out on the last leg of his wrestling career, which will see his final match take place at WrestleMania 41.

In addition, Cena will be present when Raw moves to Netflix in 2025, and the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber will mark his final premium live event matches before WrestleMania 41.

Naturally, his impending retirement has led to speculation about another potential World Title reign for John Cena. Here are three reasons why John Cena deserves his 17th world title reign in WWE.

John Cena has been a long-time carrier of WWE

Although John Cena’s debut during the ‘Ruthless Aggression’ era turned out to be lackluster, he stepped up more than a notch to establish himself as a top star in the Stamford-based company. While other top stars, such as The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and many more, left the company, John Cena stayed and made major contributions during Vince McMahon’s era.

With a lot of hard work and persistence, The Leader of the Cenation, ascended to the top, winning the WWE Championship multiple times. Nobody can forget his classic feuds with Edge, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and then some.

In a career that spanned over two decades, Cena rode a wave of success, gaining popularity among the younger demographic. Despite his long-standing run as the babyface for most of his career, Cena also had his detractors, as he became the most polarizing star in WWE. The former poster boy of the PG era headlined numerous WrestleMania events and participated in high-stakes matches.

Advertisement

Considering his contributions, John Cena is more than deserving of another world title reign. Aside from the WWE Universe, several wrestling personalities think it's time for John Cena to cap off his illustrious career with a 17th World Championship reign. That said, a former World Champion backed the idea, highlighting Cena's loyalty to WWE.

John Cena’s global popularity could attract more mainstream attention to WWE

John Cena served as a global ambassador for WWE. His devotion to the business is evidence of his success in the global juggernaut. Even today, John Cena is one of the most recognized WWE fixtures, even among non-wrestling fans. His growing popularity in Holywood could undeniably attract more mainstream attention to WWE.

The 47-year-old star has been featured in various film projects like, The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious, Peacemaker, and many more, making him a popular WWE icon-turned-Hollywood star alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dave Batista.

Advertisement

Aside from his fame in Hollywood, Cena is widely known for his benevolence in philanthropy. Nonetheless, putting the world title on John Cena one last time would undoubtedly enhance WWE’s visibility and appeal in the present era.

The sixteen-time record has to be broken

Ric Flair and John Cena are currently tied for the most world championship victories in the wrestling industry. While WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair won world championships in various promotions, John Cena won all of his championships exclusively in WWE.

Make no mistake, Ric Flair, in his own right, is a larger-than-life wrestling icon. However, John Cena has conspicuously surpassed Flair’s popularity with his global reach. Moreover, Ric Flair recently endorsed the idea of John Cena’s potential 17th world championship reign.

Given that WWE is in its record-setting era, with the long championship reigns of Roman Reigns and Gunther, it would be the right time to break yet another record with Cena’s potential 17th world title reign.

Advertisement

Read More: WWE Denying John Cena His 17th Title Run Would Be a Mistake Says Ex Wrestler; Find Out Why

John Cena’s potential seventeenth-world title reign is being heavily discussed online. All things considered, it stands to reason why Cena deserves his final world championship reign before he rides off into the sunset.