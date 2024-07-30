3 Reasons Why John Cena Might Show Up at WWE SummerSlam 2024

John Cena has announced his WWE retirement by the end of 2025. However, the former WWE Champion did not reveal when he is kicking off his final run in WWE. Does Cena have plans to start his final journey at SummerSlam?

SummerSlam is one of the biggest WWE events, second only to WrestleMania. So, it wouldn't be surprising if the former WWE Champion shows up at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio.

3 reasons why John Cena might show up at SummerSlam

1. Help Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa

We might see a repeat of WrestleMania 40, when Cena returned to help Cody Rhodes against the Bloodline members. There are indeed high chances of Cody Rhodes being attacked by other members of the Bloodline, and if Randy Orton and Kevin Owens do not come to his aid, then Cena can step in.

This might happen if Roman Reigns doesn’t return as planned at SummerSlam. If Reigns does return, then Cena might show up in some other capacity.

2. Kickstart his final WWE run

We know that Cena is gearing up for his final WWE run. The WWE creatives might have planned for him to make his presence felt at the grand show, even if it’s not part of another storyline.

John Cena is a big WWE superstar and has sold-out arenas. He can certainly kick-start the show or appear somewhere in the middle of the event to make some important announcements regarding his retirement tour in WWE.

3. Return for CM Punk’s aid

CM Punk and John Cena were hardcore rivals a decade ago, but now the two are on easier terms. Recently, CM Punk spoke of teaming up with Cena in his final WWE run before Cena calls it a day in WWE.

“Everybody is asking me, because Cena has announced his retirement, that, you know, obviously they want to see us fight each other. I think there's a ... there's something to me and him tagging. I think that could be pretty interesting,” Wrestling Inc quoted Punk.

Cena and Punk faced each other numerous times from 2011 to 2013. However, they have teamed up only once, against The Shield, which they won by disqualification.

At SummerSlam, Punk is facing McIntyre with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. If some outside interference takes place, then Cena could certainly come to Punk’s aid. The two could then team up for any WWE pay-per-view event next.

