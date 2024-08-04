3 Reasons Why Liv Morgan Might Retain WWE Women’s World Championship Against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

One of the hottest rivalries this year in WWE has been between Liv Morgan and 'Mami' Rhea Ripley. Liv Morgan’s second run as the WWE Women’s Champion has been exotic. She stormed to the main picture right after WrestleMania 40 when she attacked Rhea Ripley giving her a shoulder injury, which kept Mami out of action for two months.

She later pipped Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring to win the Ripley's relinquished title which she never lost at first place. If that wasn’t enough, Morgan threw curved balls at Dominik Mysterio and tried to win him against Ripley. Even though Mysterio has shown his faithfulness to Mami when she returned, still Liv Morgan’s stocks at SummerSlam are pretty high against Rhea Ripley.

3 reasons why Liv Morgan shall win against Ripley at SummerSlam

A loss for Morgan at this stage of their storyline when it’s red-hot would not be the best way to finish this tale. The saga between Morgan and Ripley needs more action and climaxes before Ripley finally gets her way out.

So, the WWE creatives would not do such a foolish thing to make Morgan lose the WWE Women’s Championship when she has surpassed everybody’s expectations as a heel. Secondly, Morgan has also amassed a huge fan following in the last few weeks, ever since she involved Dominik Mysterio in her fight against Ripley. So, it looks like Morgan shall retain the title for some more time.

2. Dominik Mysterio’s betrayal

There is a strong feeling within the WWE fans that Dominik Mysterio might show his true colors at SummerSlam when he betrays Rhea Ripley and gets on Morgan’s side. That shall also end Ripley’s run as a heel and would make her face also taking her out of the Judgement Day.

So, when Mysterio jumps the ship to Morgan, Ripley will be at the losing end. Another possibility is that Dominik unintentionally can make Morgan win, like in the past he has done. That also would create a rift between Mami and her boy, leading to more thrill in the storyline, which would take one or two more pay-per-views to reach any conclusive end.

3. Survivor Series battle

It also appears that WWE won’t be in such a hurry to wind up the Ripley-Morgan storyline and this rivalry shall go at least till Survivor Series. The two of them, with Dominik being the third player are telling a very interesting story that shall not see the end so soon. Instead, the WWE creatives would certainly stretch it for at least a few more months, and maybe by Survivor Series in October, Ripley gets her title back from Morgan. Until then, the WWE fans would see some more theatrics of Morgan.

