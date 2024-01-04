3 reasons why The Rock could be on the cover of WWE 2K24 amid rumors of match with Roman Reigns

2K Games is the official gaming partner of WWE and produces games for WWE almost every year. The first WWE game produced by 2K Games was WWE 2K14, which was released back in 2013.

And the recently released game was WWE 2K23, which was released in 2023 last year, fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter.

2K Games released a newly updated series of games with new additional features including new arenas, new superstars and legends, and new showcases based on different stars, new cover stars, and updates in the gaming engine.

According to recent reports, WWE and 2K Games are set to release their next gaming title WWE 2K24’s first major teaser at Royal Rumble 2024 and the game will be released in March of 2024.

Some reports even suggest Cody Rhodes will be the cover superstar of WWE 2K24, fans are sharing their mixed reaction to Cody Rhodes being on WWE 2K24 cover superstar.

Last year John Cena was the cover superstar of WWE 2K23 and he was also featured as the showcase of the game, where players enjoyed the best matches from his whole career. Including his match with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Kurt Angel, and more.

The Rock recently made his comeback to WWE at the recent episode of Monday Night Raw, and he hinted at his feud with Roman Reigns.

Some reports even suggest this match could be the last match of The Rock. and he will then retire from professional wrestling. Fans are now demanding WWE and 2K Games to add The Rock as the showcase and cover superstar of WWE 2K24.

Three reasons why The Rock could be the cover superstar of WWE 2K24

Career near the end - The Rock last competed in a proper match against John Cena at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29, in 2013. Then the people’s champion made a short appearance at WWE and always referred to WWE as his first home.

Now The Rock is almost set to compete with his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which is considered amongst one of the biggest dream matches 11 years in making. Some reports indicate The Rock will get inducted into the Hall Of Fame 2025, and this match could be a career vs championship match.

And the Rock’s iconic career will get ended by his own blood. WWE and 2K Games could add Rock’s iconic career as a showcase and cover superstar.

One decade of The Rock in WWE games - 2K Games is associated with WWE and producing games for almost a decade now till the date 2K Games has released total 9 games of WWE, there first WWE title was WWE 2K14, Rock was the first cover superstar of WWE 2K Games as he feuding with John Cena at that.

Once again circle is at the same point where it started, 2K Games will be producing the 10th title of WWE 2K Games and on the tenth anniversary, they could bring back The Rock as an honor of their 10 years with WWE Games and again The Rock is starting his program with Roman Reigns.

The Rock’s mainstream reach - The Rock initially gained popularity when he debuted in WWE, in the 1997 Survivor Series. He then gained popularity with his heel character of The Rock and became WWE champion.

Then he transitioned into Hollywood in 2004, full-time pursuing his career as an actor. Dwayne Johnson years later with hard work and dedication managed to make a name in the industry and became one of the most well-known actors of all time.

He has performed in multiple global hits from the Fast and Furious series, Black Adam, Rampage, and more.

WWE and 2K Games can capitalize on his worldwide popularity and can feature him on the cover of WWE 2K24 which would tribute to his legendary career and benefit WWE 2K24 to gain more mainstream eyeballs.

