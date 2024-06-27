3 Surprise Picks From First Round of 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA draft's first round yielded the anticipated results: Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, two French players, were chosen with the first two picks. However, the first round also produced selections that were complete shocks, ones that caused the Barclays Center crowd to roar in agreement when Commissioner Adam Silver announced their names.

These three picks are the biggest surprises from the first round of the 2024 NBA draft, whether it was because players seemed to be taken too high or because teams in the win-now mode selected project prospects.

3. AJ Johnson (Number 23 to Milwaukee Bucks)

Despite suffering from injuries late in their playoff run, the Bucks needed to add players to maximize their win-now window. In July, Damian Lillard will turn 34. Johnson is a player with a ton of potential who is just too raw, so adding him would be inconsistent with Milwaukee's current standing as a contender. Johnson participated in the NBL's Next Stars program last season, but he only played 7.7 minutes per game in Australia. Johnson needs to improve on more than just his offensive skills; at 6-foot-4 and 167 pounds, he is not big enough to play in the NBA right now.

2. Carlton Carrington (Number 14 to Washington Wizards)

Although Carrington is a late bloomer, he's still somewhat of an unknown quantity, even though he should be selected in the first round of the draft. At eighteen, he was among the youngest prospects eligible for the draft. Until he declared and became a one-and-done, he wasn't really on the NBA draft's radar following his freshman year at Pittsburgh. He showed amazing vision and plays point guard, but he had a late growth spurt and will need to continue to learn how to make the most of his increased size. He could play in the G League for a minimum of one season.

1. Zach Edey (Number 9 to Memphis Grizzlies)

The consensus before Purdue's run to an NCAA Tournament national championship appearance was that Edey, a 7-foot-4 center, was at most a late first-round prospect. However, he gained confidence going into the NBA draft combine after a run of double-doubles late in the March Madness tournament, which included a 37-point, 10-rebound performance against UConn. Even though Edey was late to the pre-draft camp, most mock drafts did not project him as a Top-10 pick because he will need to improve his offensive game and footwork in the NBA.

