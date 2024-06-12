3 Teams That Overcame a 2–0 Deficit in the NBA Finals Ft Milwaukee Bucks

When teams lose 2-0 in the best-of-seven series format of the NBA Finals, they are 5-31. The Mavericks are attempting to finish as the sixth team in the NBA. Despite the overwhelming odds against them, they might find motivation from the two teams that have made a successful comeback in the last ten years alone. In this article, we will examine the three recent teams that overcame a 0–2 deficit.

3. Miami Heat (2006)

The Heat, trailing 77-68 in Game 3, were in danger of giving up a 3-0 lead to Dirk Nowitzki's Mavericks after being outscored 34-16 in the third quarter.

That is before Dwyane Wade took over. Wade scored fifteen points in the fourth quarter, helping Miami defeat Dallas 30-19 and win the game 98-96. In the last four games, Wade would score 157 points to lead the Heat to their first-ever franchise championship.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (2016)

The Cavaliers stunned the 73-win Warriors by overcoming not just a 2-0 but also a 3-1 deficit. Kyrie Irving (30 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals) and LeBron James (36.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 3.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks) put up incredible numbers in the final three games to become the first two players to average over 30 points in a three-game stretch in the shot clock era of the Finals.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (2021)

The Chris Paul-led Suns defeated the Bucks in their opening two games by double-digit scores. All hope appeared to be lost. That was before Giannis Antetokounmpo went into overdrive, averaging 37.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists throughout the next four victories, which included a record-breaking 50 points and five blocks in the decisive Game 6 victory.

Advertisement

No one can forget the crucial steal made by Jrue Holiday in the pivotal Game 5, either. The Bucks turned up big time and won their first title in nearly five decades.

ALSO READ: 3 Key Reasons Behind Celtics' Domination of Mavs in Game 2 of NBA Finals