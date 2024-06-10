3557 Miles Away From Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Crashes Olivia Dunne’s TikTok With Popstar GF’s Hilarious Reference

Gymnastics queen, Olivia Dunne is already one of the most popular social media stars on all platforms. However, in her new video, it looks like the NFL star is the new face of popularity. Already famous for his skills and love with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce is making headlines on TikTok.

The collaboration between the two athletes was not just for laughs but was to promote a brand both are currently associated with. Although Swift is in a different city right now, in Edinburgh and Kelce in Ohio, 3,557 miles away, the NFL star found a way to keep her in the conversation. Here’s what the athletes added to their socials.

Olivia Dunne X Travis Kelce's acting skills are on point

According to a report in The Sun News, Kelce has been working on his acting skills, and this TikTok appearance is his cameo. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end mimiced a scene from the comedy show I Think You Should Leave, mouthing the words, "I feel like you're just here for the zipline."

Dunne, 21, cleverly captioned the clip with a twist, writing, "I feel like you're just here for concert tickets," in a cheeky nod to Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift. The camera then cut to Dunne sipping Accelerator Energy and replying, "What? Who am I?! Never... #swiftie #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce."

This isn’t new to NFL and social media fans. Recently, on Good Morning America, Kelce praised Dunne, saying, "Got Livvy Dunne in the building. LSU gymnast, is absolutely an awesome person. She's down there making Accelerator look amazing."

Their chemistry and Kelce's comedic timing make their promotional content engaging. It's just the short-form content right now and the full video is yet to be released. Though it was a commercial ad, the hilarious way of representing it has left fans in a frenzy.

Well, if the script can be this much fun, what about behind the camera?

Behind the scenes with Kelce and Dunne

Why was the ad so relatable? Because, in the NFL legend isn’t just an actor in video, but an investor and Dunne is an ambassador. With this, the gymnastic rising star has shared behind-the-scenes moments from their shoot on her Instagram stories.

One post showed Kelce pushing her in a shopping cart as they looked at cans of Accelerator, captioned, "this duo." Another post was a selfie of them holding the drinks, with Kelce wearing an Accelerator T-shirt. These moments highlight the fun they had during the shoot and promote the product.

For the unversed, Kelce is more than just an actor in this project, he’s an investor in Accelerator Energy, while Dunne is an ambassador. Their partnership combines their star power and social media influence.

Dunne’s relationship with MLB star Paul Skenes has been compared to Kelce’s high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, keeping both couples in the spotlight. As Kelce continues to expand his career, including a role in the upcoming FX series Grotesquerie, he’s showing that his talents go far beyond football.

