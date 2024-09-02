39-Year-Old LeBron James Confident About Winning Gold in Another Sport After Basketball: ‘Long Jump Maybe or the …’

LeBron James is aging like a fine wine. Just four months away from his 40th birthday, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is showing no signs of slowing down still at the age of 39.

Fresh off his third gold medal triumph and Olympic MVP title, James is not content with resting on his laurels. In a recent episode of "The Shop," the four-time NBA MVP revealed his aspirations to achieve gold in a different sport, showcasing his unwavering confidence in his abilities.

With a storied career that has undoubtedly set his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time, LeBron James remains driven by the pursuit of new challenges and achievements. When posed with the question of whether his 39-year-old legs could secure a gold medal in another sport, James responded with characteristic self-assurance.

"Maybe the long jump. I think I could do the long jump, maybe, or the high jump if you give me some time," he mused, hinting at a possible future venture into the realm of track and field.

[Timestamp: 04:20]

While the idea of LeBron James transitioning to track and field at this stage of his career may seem ambitious, given his age and the physical demands of such disciplines, it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility. James' unparalleled work ethic and dedication to his craft have been hallmarks of his success and he still has the same hunger to compete that he had some 20 years back.

Advertisement

While having a deep understanding of the game is essential, it takes much more to maintain peak performance over the years, and LeBron has mastered that. As the discussion progressed, he elaborated on his mental approach to the game, explaining how he strategizes even before stepping onto the court.

During the long conversation, LeBron further said, “What’s going on in my head? Like you said it’s in slow motion, I slow it down as well. It’s just about trying to be patient, not try to be over-exertive or try to pre-determine what I’m going to do. It’s just kind of read and react.”

[Timestamp: 22:24]

LeBron James provided insight into his mindset during clutch moments, revealing how he maintains composure under pressure. James explained how he effectively slows down time in his mind, operating in a read-and-react mode to decipher the game flow amidst a ticking clock.

Advertisement

“Even with the clock going 9, 8, 7, 6. If you look at a stopwatch, those seconds are ticking, like they’re going fast. But for some odd reason on the basketball court for myself, when the time looks like it’s going fast it’s actually slowing down for me. So I’m able to just slow it down and be able to see what’s going on on the floor,” he added.

This unique ability allows James to analyze defenses, make informed decisions, and execute the optimal play, a skill honed through his extensive experience in high-stakes scenarios.