39-Year-Old Michael Jordan Slapped Former Number One Pick and Still Earned His Respect; All You Need to Know

With Kwame Brown being selected first overall by the Wizards, there were high expectations placed on him. During his time in Washington, pressure mounted, leading to several heated exchanges with team president Michael Jordan. Two decades later, Brown joined the podcast Swish Cultures and shared his perspective on the six-time NBA champion.

“I am not motivated to be an MJ fan. One day, that motherf***er gave me a backhand to the head. I have no reason to be a fan of Michael Jackson," Kwame Brown said. Jordan is well known for his intense demeanor. He was not a man who took defeat lightly and frequently employed harsh motivational techniques to push his teammates. However, Brown eventually realized that Jordan was even harsher on himself.

Brown mentioned that it wasn’t until he was thirty-nine years old that he truly noticed the effort and commitment Michael Jordan put into the game. Brown recalled that Jordan never cheated the game. Up until 2003, Jordan remained a member of the Wizards team as president. Brown was particularly astounded by Jordan's continued dedication as he approached 40 years old.

Kwame continued, "There was a breakfast club. I was so shocked to learn that I had joined the breakfast club. I thought to myself, 'There's no way this old man will be here at six o'clock after being up all night and standing there gambling.' But at 5:45 a.m., that n**** was already lifting weights in the gym!”

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, the breakfast club was a strength-training program that started early in the morning and continued until the regularly scheduled workouts and practices began. During their championship run, the majority of the Bulls players embraced this MJ ritual. After witnessing it firsthand, Brown had nothing but respect for the "old" GOAT.

Jordan became enraged when Kwame called a foul under the basket during a particularly contentious preseason practice. MJ wanted more toughness from his big man and less complaining about a "goddamn little touch foul." Michael Jordan even recounted the incident in his autobiography, describing how he nearly made Brown cry.

In a subsequent interview, Kwame responded to a question about the incident in a more diplomatic manner. "Michael has never made me cry. Was I deeply offended by him? Yes. He's a competitor, after all," the former first-overall pick clarified.

While Kwame Brown's NBA career never reached its full potential, his maturity is still commendable. Brown criticized the media for spreading unsubstantiated rumors like this one. He said it was "nothing" and believed that people were just trying to create narratives about successful individuals like Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Michael Jordan Really Say 'If Kids Can Afford $8 Coffees, They Can Pay Their Student Loans?' Exploring VIRAL Rumor