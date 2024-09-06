3,945 Miles Away Simone Biles Likely To Miss Jonathan Owens NFL 2024-25 Season Opener For Bears Vs Titans

Simone Biles is now 3,945 miles away from Jonathan Owens in London. After conquering the world at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Biles has been busy preparing for the Gold Over America Tour. Biles will be performing alongside some fellow top-level gymnasts, keeping the crowd enthralled with her signature moves.

Continuing her busy schedule, Biles’ latest update on Snapchat reveals that she is currently in London. The snap features typical cloudy English weather with several cars lined up in front of a house.

This update is significant because many people expected Biles to travel to Chicago. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, is about to start his NFL season with the Chicago Bears. Owens will be playing his first game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Previously registered with the Green Bay Packers, Owens made the move to the Bears with a lucrative financial deal. Since the beginning of their relationship, Simone Biles has consistently turned up for Owens' matches.

In fact, just recently, Biles was subjected to a lot of trolling after she mistakenly wore a Packers outfit to a Bears game. Nonetheless, her recent update confirms that Biles will not be there to witness Owens in Bears’ colors today. With the duo getting increasingly busy in their professional fields, things have been challenging for the couple. Oftentimes, Biles and Owens have to live apart for prolonged periods.

Despite missing her husband dearly, Simone Biles consistently showers Owens with support. Speaking about their long-distance marriage, Biles once wrote, “Long distance isn’t easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it. I’m so proud of you, baby."

Owens’ current commitment with the Bears will last until 2025, so it can be expected that the couple will continue to spend time apart during this period. Although Biles will surely visit her husband occasionally, the situation will undoubtedly be tough for both of them.

But their long-distance marriage rewards them in many ways. While being apart is painful, the time they spend away from each other is being utilized by the duo to transform themselves into better versions of themselves. Take Simone Biles, for example. After her morale was at its lowest following the Tokyo Olympics, Biles made a grand comeback, winning 3 gold medals at the Paris Olympics. She also became the oldest gymnast, at 27, to win the all-around gold.

During this time, although Owens couldn’t accompany her constantly, he was able to witness history from the stands as Biles danced her way to glory. So, while their relationship is once again going long-distance, Biles and Owens will be happily embracing the separation for the sake of greater achievements.

