4 Simone Biles Facts You Cannot Miss Before Gymnastics Queen Takes Over Paris Olympics 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics is going to take place today (July 26), with the Opening Ceremony initially taking place at 7.30 pm CEST. American gymnast Simone Biles is one of the most prominent figures to watch out for as she takes part in the International multi-sport event.

As she is all set to hit the floor at the Summer Olympics, here are some critical facts about the 27-year-old gymnast that many fans might not know.

4 Simone Biles facts to uncover

1# Simone Biles was born in Ohio and was adopted by her maternal grandparents

Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio, in March 1997 to Shanon Biles. However, since her mother was struggling with substance abuse, she was left in foster care, only to be later adopted by Shanon’s parents.

She later spent her young days in Texas and was also reunited with her mother after six years.

2# Simone Biles is married to an NFL player

The Olympic gymnastics GOAT has been married to NFL Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens since 2023 after initially announcing their engagement via Instagram in early 2022.

The power couple met in 2020 through a dating app and gradually developed their bond. In August 2021, they both went Instagram official.

Moreover, both of them are supportive of each other’s careers. While Biles is currently in Paris, Owens also made sure he took some time off from his ongoing training camp and went to Paris to support his wife in the Olympics.

3# Simone Biles is making her third Olympic appearance

Biles made her debut in the Olympics in 2016 at Rio at the age of 19. With her exceptional skills, she claimed five medals, with four of them being gold in team, all-around, vault, and floor exercise. Additionally, she also clinched one bronze medal in the balance beam.

The gymnast then went on to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but she had to withdraw herself due to Twisties. Nonetheless, she is now all set to make her third appearance in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

4# Biles wishes to get a real job after her retirement from gymnastics

Another surprising fact about Simone Biles is that she once mentioned her intention of getting a real job after she is done competing in gymnastics. It is worth mentioning that the four-time gold medal winner has been involved with the sport since the age of 6.

She told Us Weekly, “Gymnastics is just one part of my life, and I'm having as much fun with it as possible. At some point, I'll have to go get a real job.”

Those are four interesting facts about Simone Biles. Fans can only wait and watch how she fared this time around as the gymnastic event begins.

