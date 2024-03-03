‘40k Man He’s Something Else’: Isaiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, Skip Bayless and More React to LeBron James’ 40,000th NBA Point

It wasn’t a long time ago that LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record to stand on top of the NBA scoring charts.

"LeBron stands alone" was the classic statement made by Brian Anderson following LeBron James' historic feat. However, on Saturday night, the NBA legend made history once more by becoming the first player to score 40,000 points.

When James, 39, made a layup against the Nuggets, the reigning champions, at Crypto.com Arena, he reached No. 40,000, marking a significant milestone in his quest to break the scoring record.

After the bucket, the game continued as usual, but the spectators made sure James knew that they appreciated the occasion.

James has an indisputable place in basketball history, even though the "GOAT" debate continues. James' incredible longevity is undoubtedly one of the many reasons he is respected by his peers, as evidenced by the responses to the milestone on Saturday.

Here are a few of the greatest responses to James' 40,000th point from the NBA and beyond.

How did the NBA world react to LeBron James' 40,000th point?

Isaiah Thomas posted: "40k!!!! Man he’s something else," for his former teammate.

Magic Johnson was inside the stadium when James scored his 40000 points. He expressed, "Congratulations to LeBron James for being the first and only player in NBA history to score 40,000 points! I’m so glad I was here to witness such an incredible feat!"

Gilbert Arenas made a joke and posted a picture of himself guarding against James.

Kendrick Perkins posted: "Congratulations to my brother and the GOAT for the ONLY player ever to reach 40K!!!! Carry the hell on…"

Skip Bayless has been a critic of James but that didn't stop him from posting about his achievement.

LeBron's Milestone but Lakers Loss

Everyone inside the arena gave LeBron a standing ovation for his milestone but the Lakers couldn't make it count for the King with a victory. The Nuggets took control of the fourth quarter and won the game by ten points.

