49ers, Eagles or Chiefs: Vote for the team that looks most likely to win the Super Bowl this season

In a month's time, the highly anticipated Super Bowl will be here. It's the tournament that every NFL team eagerly awaits throughout the season.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in Super Bowl LVII, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the finals.

Now, the burning question on every NFL fan's mind is: Who will win the Super Bowl this time? We'd love to hear your thoughts on which team you believe will come out on top this year. Take a look at the options below and share your pick!

#1 San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are looking really strong this year and have a great shot at winning the Super Bowl. They've been performing exceptionally well with an 8-6-0 ATS record in the 2023 season. Moreover, the combined scoring of 14 games has surpassed the point total seven times. In addition, the San Francisco 49ers’ offense has ranked second-best this season.

Talking about their defense, they rank 9th this season with an average of 310.1 yards per game. The average offense yards they have had so far is 402.6 per game. The San Francisco 49ers have achieved success in defense as well as offense, helping them rank 2nd-best in scoring defense and 3rd-best in scoring offense with 30.4 and 16.9 points per game.

#2 Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens remain at the top in the AFC North so far with a total wins of 11, while 3 losses. In the total of 14 games, the Baltimore Ravens’ combined scoring has surpassed the point total about six times. Talking about defense and offense, they have shown great performance throughout this season.

In total offense, the Baltimore Ravens rank 5th with an average of 374.1 yards per game. Talking about defense, they rank second-best with an average of 287.9 yards per game. Lamar Jackson has been a top player for the Ravens, putting up a total of 3105 yards while completing a total of 66.3% of his passes. The Ravens have a good chance to win the Super Bowl.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

In the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles rank second with a total of 10 wins and 3 losses. Offensively, the Philadelphia Eagles rank 7th in the league with an average of 358.8 yards per game. Talking about their defense, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 353.9 average yards per game.

As long as Jalen Hurts continues to be a part of the Philadelphia Eagles, their prospects of winning the Super Bowl remain intact. The reason behind this is that Jalen Hurts is undeniably one of the top-notch and most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Moreover, the team's offense as a whole is formidable, thanks to the contributions of A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, and DeVonta Smith.

#4 Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift’s favorite team, Kansas City Chiefs, have gone over the point total five times in the 14 games they played. In the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs ranks first with a total wins of 9 and a total losses of 5. They also have the highest winning percentage in the AFC West, i.e. 0.643.

Talking about the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs, they rank fourth-best in the NFL with an average game yards of 293.3. In offense, the team ranks 7th with 358.8 yards per game. Their defense is on fire this season, and the team homes players such as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

#5 Miami Dolphins

In the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins rank at the top with a total of 10 wins and 4 losses. They also have the best win percentage in the AFC East, i.e. 0.714. Out of the 14 games Miami Dolphins have played, the team has surpassed the point total 8 times this season.

Miami Dolphins ranks fifth best in both total offense as well as total defense, with an average of 414.1 yards per game and 293.4 yards per game. Moreover, the Dolphins also have the best receiving duo in the league i.e. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. In fact, Tua Tagovailoa comes in the top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL.

#6 Dallas Cowboys

With the Dallas Cowboys ranking second in the NFC East, the team has a total of 10 wins and 4 losses. Their winning percentage stands a little lower than the Philadelphia Eagles at 0.714. The Dallas Cowboys have surpassed the point total eight times this season out of the 14 games they have played.

Talking about the offense of the Dallas Cowboys, they are putting on average 368.1 yards per game, ranking their offense as 6th best in the league. The team’s defense ranked 6th best as well, with an average of 268.3 yards per game. Nevertheless, Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb have performed really well for the team.

Considering all the facts that we have shared with you and your personal opinion, share your vote about which team you think can win the Super Bowl this season. The results will be shared soon, but that’s for later. First, please vote, and then stay tuned for the results!