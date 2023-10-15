49ers' George Kittle fined by NFL for remarks about Dallas Cowboys; Here's all about the penalty

Undoubtedly the most formidable team in the NFL at the moment, the San Francisco 49ers proved their power last week by trouncing the Dallas Cowboys in a game expected to be competitive but ended in a 42-10 thrashing. However, a show of unsportsmanlike conduct by the Niners' tight end George Kittle after the game soured the victory.

George Kittle's controversial celebration

Kittle revealed a T-shirt underneath his team jersey with a crude statement against their defeated opponents, which resulted in a hefty penalty.

The NFL slapped Kittle with a $13,659 fine for his inappropriate message directed at the Cowboys, as reported by ESPN on Friday.

Despite the fine, Kittle had a stellar performance on the field that Sunday night, grabbing three touchdowns and averaging 22.3 yards per reception. To celebrate a 26-yard touchdown run by teammate Jordan Mason in the early fourth quarter, he lifted his jersey to reveal the offending "F*** Dallas" statement in blue letters.

Kittle, who admitted on Thursday that he foresaw the monetary repercussion, showed no regrets for his actions, asserting that he would "100% do it again."

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers: Preview and Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers (5-0), aiming to keep their winning streak alive, will match up against the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on this Sunday afternoon. After scoring decisive victories of at least 18 points in their past three games, including last week's 42-10 triumph over Dallas, the 49ers will head into their first road game since their win against the Rams in Week 2.

On the other hand, the Browns are coming from a bye, recuperating from their 28-3 Week 4 defeat at the hands of Baltimore. Crucially, they'll be without their quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) in Week 6 as well.

At Cleveland Browns Stadium, the game will kick start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Predictions suggest the odds tilt towards San Francisco by 9.5 points in the Browns vs. 49ers faceoff, with an over/under of 36 points. It's ideal to check out NFL predictions from the SportsLine model before making any Browns vs. 49ers selections.

The predictive model simulates each NFL game 10,000 times and has rewarded $100 players with more than $7,000 from top-rated NFL selections since it started. As it approaches the sixth week of the 2023 NFL season, the model rides high on a spectacular 171-119 series of successful NFL top-rated picks dating back to the 2017 season and a 25-11 spree on premium NFL picks since last season's Week 7.

Having consistently ranked among the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for straight-up NFL selections during four of the past six years, the model outperformed over 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em contestants in that same period. Followers of this model have seen considerable gains.