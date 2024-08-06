49ers Have Framework in Place for Brandon Aiyuk Trade With Browns and Patriots: Report

The New England Patriots are aggressively pursuing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. It is part of their ongoing efforts to enhance their receiving corps. A piece of news came, according to Matt Maiocco from NBC Sports Bay Area. It says the Patriots have made substantial progress in negotiating a trade for Aiyuk.

However, the deal hinges on the receiver’s decision to accept one of the offers on the table. Aiyuk is a 26-year-old standout coming off a career-best season. He has been permitted to negotiate with several teams. Which includes the Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the situation has evolved significantly. Now the commanders have exited the trade discussions. On the other hand, the Steelers have opted not to meet the 49ers' trade demands.

Both the Patriots and the Browns have put forward trade frameworks involving Aiyuk. For the Patriots, the proposed deal includes sending former 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne back to San Francisco. It comes along with additional draft picks.

The Browns, on the other hand, have structured their offer around wide receiver Amari Cooper. Which is also accompanied by draft capital. These proposals reflect the high value both teams place on Aiyuk. They look to bolster their receiving options.

Brandon Aiyuk was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. And he has enjoyed a stellar career with the 49ers. He has been culminating in a remarkable 2024 season. There, he posted 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Overall, he earned second-team All-Pro recognition.

His performance has positioned him as a premier target for teams seeking a top-tier wide receiver. The Patriots have been particularly keen on adding Aiyuk to their roster. They have previously attempted to acquire Calvin Ridley in free agency. Now they are exploring trade options to draft a receiver in the first round.

Throughout the offseason, the Patriots have been closely monitoring Aiyuk’s contract situation. They made inquiries about him during the NFL Draft and renewed discussions in July. Aiyuk is currently under a fifth-year option contract worth $14.124 million. And now he has officially requested a trade on July 16 after contract negotiations with the 49ers stalled.

The Patriots are reportedly willing to offer Aiyuk a salary exceeding $25 million. It is a commitment they can afford, given their significant cap space. It will also raise what currently exceeds $40 million. This level of financial flexibility underscores New England’s determination to secure Aiyuk. He is now seen as a critical addition to their offensive lineup.

Recent developments in the trade saga have included rumors of a potential deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It ultimately did not come to fruition. As the negotiations continue, the Patriots remain a strong contender for Aiyuk's services. The outcome of this trade will depend largely on Aiyuk’s decision among the offers from New England and Cleveland.

Aiyuk’s performance over the past few seasons has made him a highly sought-after player in trade discussions. His leadership in receptions and receiving yards for the 49ers, coupled with his All-Pro selection for the 2024 season, highlights his value and potential impact on any team that acquires him.

