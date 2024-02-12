49ers Jake Moody Boots Incredible 55-Yarder Vs Chiefs: What Is The Longest Field Goal In Super Bowl History?

Joke Moody made history on Sunday during the Super Bowl 2024. The star placekicker made a record-breaking 55-yarder kick during the big game which ended up becoming the longest field goal in the history of the Super Bowl.

Who scored the longest field goal in Super Bowl history?

The Super Bowl 2024 had a historic moment when the San Francisco 49ers placekicker made a 55-yard kick. Moody's perfect field goal made him the only player in the Super Bowl to ever hit a field goal this long. So now, the 55-yard goal is the highest field goal in Super Bowl history.

Also Read: Head Coach Andy Reid REVEALS Chiefs’ Super Bowl Pre-Game Tradition While Giving An Update On Team's Performance

Moody was able to set this record with just one single yard. The 49ers placekicker beat Steve Christie, former Buffalo Bills kicker in his record for a 54-yarder which he made in 1994 during the Super Bowl XXVIII. The Dallas Cowboys faced the Bills in that game, the Cowboys ended up winning the game in Atlanta by 30-13.

Talking about an all-time record, Justin Tucker, kicker for Baltimore Ravens, holds the record. He made a record-making field goal of 66 yards in 2021. Nevertheless, in this season, the longest-made field goal is with Jake Elliott from the Eagles who made a 61-yarder.

Jake Moody is a third-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers, in last year's draft of NFL., who picked him from Michigan. From there, he went to a 21-of-25 in his regular season while missing out on just one extra point. In his postseason, he's 4-of-6 after he missed a field goal attempt during the first two playoff games of the 49ers.

Advertisement

Also Read: Super Bowl 2024 Conspiracy Theory: Chiefs Have A Better Win-Loss Record With Their Red Uniforms Than 49ers White Uniforms

Interestingly, in the same game, Jake Moody's record was broken by Harrison Butker. Harrison Butker made a 57-yard field goal, setting himself ahead of Jake Moody and the Chiefs ahead of the 49ers. What an interesting game it is turning out to be.

Advertisement

Coming to the Super Bowl, as of the third quarter, the game appears to be inclined toward the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are struggling to get the ball rolling and score points on the table. Who do you think is going to take the trophy of the Super Bowl LVIII this year?