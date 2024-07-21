49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk Shares Insight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance: ‘They are both already….’

The San Francisco 49ers star has shared some insights on the highly publicised romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the NFL star spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The two American football players spent some time together during the 35th annual American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California and the full back couldn't resist speaking about the power couple.

Spouse word might be too much for now for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, however, this is what the San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk referred to, to the power couple.

As he spoke to the US Weekly, Juszczyk also talked about Christian McCaffrey who recently tied the knot to former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

While sharing his perspective, the 33-year-old said: “I just spent some time with Travis this past weekend. In both Travis and Christian, I saw how little I needed to say because they were already doing it.”

The former Baltimore Ravens player further said, “They're both already so supportive of their spouses and they both have stayed so genuine.”

Seems like Juszczyk is touched by their love story. While acknowledging that both the couples are adored by people, he stated that they have been so “genuine” and “real” to each other.

Taylor Swift sang ‘I’m falling in love again’ to her NFL beau Travis Kelce

It was the second time that Taylor Swift sang the love song for her NFL beau Travis Kelce, in Germany, while the tight end was in attendance. It was Kelce's 13th appearance at her Eras Tour show ever since the two made their relationship public last September.

The first time the 14-time Grammy awards winner sang “Oh no, I'm falling in love” was when Kelce appeared to cheer for his pop star girlfriend in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion will be heading to the training camps soon as the Kansas City Chiefs start their preparation for the upcoming NFL season and the franchise gear for a three-peat this season.

On the other hand, the Lover singer will be moving to Hamburg and Munich next week before concluding her record-breaking concert on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker ended the Giesenkirchen leg on Friday this week after her breathtaking performances on July 17, 18 and 19. While Travis was in there to support his global star gf, he had to return to Kansas City and missed Taylor's surprise mashup with ‘football helmet’ lyrics.

The 34-year-old American singer combined her 2019 release Paper Rings and 2012’s Stay Stay Stay at the last show in Giesenkirchen. “That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet,” she sang. However, Travis couldn't witness the mashup as he had to report to the training.

Kelce, who received several trolls and backlash for travelling to Germany and attending the Eras Tour has already kicked off his preparations for the upcoming season.

As per the official website of the league, the training at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph begins from Sunday, July 21, to Thursday, August 15.



