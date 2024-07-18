5 Different Ways to Kill Conor McGregor in Latest Hitman Video Game; Find Out

There are five different ways to kill Conor McGregor in the new Hitman video game. The UFC superstar is in the latest video game of the Hitman series, World of Assassination. Having previously appeared in a game called Dystopia, he is now in a mainstream game like the Hitman series.

While Hitman is usually known as a stealth game, players can also take a violent approach and eliminate McGregor in ways that suit their strategy the best. Check out the five ways to deal with ‘The Notorious’ in the game.

Five ways to kill Conor McGregor at Hitman

#1. Kill Conor McGregor in a bar

McGregor is known for his love for whiskey and he is also someone who loves to party. The same persona is kept in the Hitman game and players will have the chance to kill McGregor at a bar.

A player can spike his water and make it the one last drink for the Irishman’s video character. The method is in line with the strategic nature of the Hitman game.

#2. Bombing away Conor McGregor

When eliminating an opponent is the mission, it doesn’t always have to be strategic and close up. Rather a player can also take up the option of using one of the mansion’s canons and bomb him away.

#3. Pushing Conor McGregor away from a cliff

Conor McGregor, like MMA fighters, likes to enjoy some time off in nature in preparation for his upcoming fights. This is to recharge from the rigorous training in a camp ahead of a fight. However, a player in the Hitman game can capitalize on one of those moments.

A player could potentially push McGregor from the edge of a rocky cliff. While it’s not a classy or brave manner to kill someone, it’d get the job done for the player, which is the mission.

#4. Shoot Conor McGregor

Agent 47, the player name in the Hitman game, often uses disguises to get his mission complete. He can also disguise himself as one of the mansion’s security guards, allowing him access to weapons without any unwanted attention.

At any time during a party, when Conor McGregor arrives, Agent 47 could choose a weapon of his liking and eliminate him by fixing the proper target.

Watch the different ways to kill Conor McGregor in the Hitman game:

#5. Beat Conor McGregor in an MMA fight

Agent 47 is not an MMA fighter like Conor McGregor, who is a former two-division UFC champion. That being said, secret agents are often trained in hand-to-hand combat for years and the game allows Agent 47 to showcase the skill.

In what might be the most daring way to beat McGregor in the Hitman: World of Assassination game, a player can take him in an MMA fight. Beating him there would perhaps be the most memorable option for the player as well.