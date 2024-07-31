5 Famous WWE Wrestlers And Their Phobias Featuring The Rock, The Undertaker And More

It's common for people to have phobias. Although WWE Superstars have muscular colossal sizes and intimidating looks, they are still not immune to phobias. While wrestlers are tough, taking chair shots, big bumps, and the deadliest moves, they are distinctly different in real life.

The likes of Randy Orton, The Undertaker, The Rock, etc have entertained us for years, often daunting us with their work as heels. However, even these iconic big men have hidden fears that might sound unusual from the norm.

Have a look at these popular WWE Superstars and their biggest phobias.

5) Nikki Bella: Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO)

Nikki Bella featured in the show Total Divas for eight seasons, showing her genuine nature behind the curtain of WWE. While The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella, are both extroverted, the former is much more sociable.

The former Divas Champion wouldn't miss the opportunity to attend parties and socialize with different new people. She has developed this gregarious persona due to her phobia called FOMO, which is the fear of missing out. It's another reason she was one of the amiable personalities backstage at WWE, and she made many friends there.

4) Hulk Hogan ( Imposter Syndrome)

Hulk Hogan is recognized as the greatest of all time by a myriad of people, popularizing professional wrestling in the 1980s. He was impeccable with the microphone, bringing his high energy to each promo. However, The Hulkster was never highly skilled in the ring, which probably contributed to his phobia called imposter syndrome.

The imposter syndrome is when an individual doubts skills and talent, believing someone will figure it out sooner or later. Given Hulk performed in front of a large audience in each arena, he suffered from it, but he always managed to push his limits. The 70-year-old's aura and talking skills overshadowed the lackluster in-ring skills.

3) Randy Orton (Arachnophobia)

The fear of spiders is known as arachnophobia. It is one of the most common phobias all around the world. The fourteen-time World Champion, Randy Orton, is among those people who are terrified by the small yet deadly eight-legged insect.

Orton is called the viper of WWE. Even the viper becomes directionless when he comes across a spider.

2) The Rock ( Cleithrophobia)

Cleithrophobia is a term used to describe the fear of being trapped or locked somewhere. The Final Boss might be one of the most charismatic men in WWE and Hollywood, but he hates being trapped in one place, and he revealed about cleithrophobia during an interview.

The Rock's phobia was discovered while filming a movie. People from the movie set went to ride a fun roller coaster in Disneyland, but The Great One refused to take the ride. He later revealed cleithrophobia was the reason he refused to take the roller coaster.

1) The Undertaker (Cucumber phobia)

The man who dug holes and buried souls for three decades is scared of cucumbers. Yes, you read it right. The Deadman, who is one of the freighting faces in WWE, is scared of the vegetable cucumber.

It is primarily the appearance of a cucumber that bothers him. The phobia of cucumbers is a rare occurrence. The Phenom's phobia was confirmed by his former manager, the late Paul Bearer, in an interview.