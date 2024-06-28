5 Funniest Bronny James Memes On The Internet That'll Have You Laughing All Day

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived: LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has been drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in 2024 NBA draft. After nearly a decade of anticipation, the father-son duo is set to take the court together in the 2024/25 NBA season, creating a heartwarming sight for basketball fans everywhere.

The internet, as always, reacted with a mix of awe, respect, and, of course, humor. We've compiled a list of the top 5 funniest memes about LeBron and Bronny becoming teammates.

Bronny Tells LeBron “Daddy Chill”

The hilarious "Daddy Chill" meme that went viral can be even funnier when imagined in the context of LeBron James and his son Bronny. The meme imagines a scenario where Bronny makes a turnover or a bad play, and an irate LeBron is calmed down by his son with the hilarious and already popular phrase. Picture it: LeBron, all fired up on the court, and Bronny casually saying, "Daddy chill." Internet gold.

Bronny’s First Practice Session

The internet had a field day imagining Bronny's first practice session with the Lakers. Some of the hilarious Bronny practice session memes are as follows —

LeBron’s rivals taking revenge on Bronny

Fans couldn't help but speculate about how LeBron’s NBA rivals might take their revenge on Bronny. Some memes suggested Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking on Bronny, while others showed Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving taking turns "cooking" him on the court. The idea of LeBron’s rivals targeting Bronny added a layer of humor to the father-son narrative.

Bronny’s bad game memes

Perhaps the funniest of the bunch are the memes imagining Bronny having a bad game. These memes show LeBron giving his son the "father treatment" after a poor performance. One meme had LeBron scolding Bronny with a caption, "When you mess up at work and your dad is also your boss," while another depicted a disappointed LeBron with the text, "Grounded until your jump shot improves."

LeBron sleeping with a teammate’s mother!

And finally, the internet went wild with the hilarious fact that LeBron is, technically, sleeping with his teammate's mother!

Even Savannah James, LeBron’s wife and Bronny’s mother, saw the funny side and shared the meme on her Instagram story, much to the delight of fans.

This momentous occasion of Bronny joining the Lakers is both historic and ripe for comedy. The internet’s reaction has added a layer of fun to the serious business of basketball, proving once again that humor and sports are a match made in heaven. So, as we await the first game with the James father-son duo, let’s enjoy the laughs and the memes that come with it.

We promised 5 funniest memes, but here are some more Bronny James memes that will leave you in stitches —