5 funniest Indiana H.S. Sports star Noah Knigga memes on the internet that will leave you in stitches

Noah Knigga, a name that is going viral on the internet and both of us know very well why. Noah Knigga is a linebacker for Indiana H.S. Sports and recently is going hilariously viral on the web. Why Hilariously viral? Because of his name of course. Here’s who Noah Knigga is and how to pronounce his name, with top 5 funniest memes on him on the internet.

Who is Noah Knigga and what’s the right way of pronouncing his name?

Noah Knigga is a high school student as well as a football athlete at Lawrenceburg, Indiana, who plays as linebacker for Indiana H.S. Sports. Noah has earned himself multiple awards as a linebacker with outstanding college prospect rankings and high placements in the stat sheets. He’s considered one of the top linebackers in high school in Indiana.

Noah Knigga recently got into fame due to his name and the enormous memes made on it. So how do we really pronounce Noah Knigga’s name? According to Noah Knigga and his father Ryan Knigga, the surname Knigga is pronounced with ‘K’ first and then followed by the N-word, with a soft touch of A, at the end. Well, the surname literally has the N-word, hence the jokes.

Top 5 Noah Knigga memes that will leave you in stitches

Noah Knigga is going viral on the internet and there are literally so many memes about his name. Here are five Noah Knigga memes that are so funny that you cannot control but laugh out loud:

“Noah Knigga gonna make a play and the announcers just gonna be looking at each other like this. “You gonna make the call”,” Tweeted a user. This is so funny.

“Noah Knigga gonna change the game” said another fan. If you know the joke, you know the joke.

“White people finally found a loophole to get a lifetime pass,” Tweeted a X user. That is a funny one. Noah Knigga is the living N-word pass for the whites.

“THAT KNIGGA CAN PLAY,” tweeted a user.

“Black foke waiting to hear the announcer say Noah Knigga's name,” tweeted a user, attached with an image of ‘black foke’.

The internet might be making fun of Noah Knigga but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s an outstanding player with some great records. And talking about his name, now we know how to pronounce that. Maybe we can just call him Noah instead of Noah Knigga?