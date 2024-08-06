5 Funniest Kevin Durant Sleeping Memes On Internet That Will Leave You In Stitches

Kevin Durant plays a crucial role for Team USA, holding the title of their all-time leading scorer in Olympic history with three gold medals (2012, 2016, 2020) and an average of 19.8 points per game. His recent performance in the 2024 Olympics underscores his impact; he scored 23 points in just 17 minutes against Serbia, highlighting his ability to significantly influence games, even when coming off the bench.

In a recent social media post, Bam Adebayo, a fellow second-unit Team USA member, snapped a photo of Durant sleeping with his mouth open. As one of the team's veterans, Durant naturally needs more rest. Adebayo took the picture quickly, catching Durant unaware. The image, showing Durant in an odd sleeping pose, quickly circulated, and fans, ever clever, turned it into memes. Here are some of the best memes of Kevin Durant sleeping.

Fans got creative with their comments, too. Here are some of the best remarks on the Kevin Durant sleeping meme.

Team USA has secured three consecutive victories, driven by exceptional performances from LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, and Kevin Durant. Despite this, many have questioned why the 6-foot-11 forward hasn't started in any of his three games for the national team.

Coach Steve Kerr made this decision after the Phoenix Suns star missed all of Team USA's exhibition games due to a calf issue. Once healthy, KD rejoined the roster just before the Olympics began.

Kerr explained his choice to keep 'The Slim Reaper' out of the starting lineup.

"If Kevin had been here from Day 1, chances are he'd be starting," Kerr said. "That was the plan coming in. But given that he missed all of our friendlies and came in late, we had kind of established a lineup that we liked. When we brought him back, he was only going to play a certain amount of minutes against Serbia."

The USA men's basketball team will face Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics today, August 6, at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) at the Bercy Arena. Team USA, having gone 3-0 in group play, is heavily favored against Brazil, which finished 1-2 in its group. The match will be broadcast on USA Network and streamed on platforms like Peacock.

