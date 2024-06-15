5 Greatest Women's Champions In WWE History

In the world of professional wrestling, the top performers are often determined by their Championship reigns and how long they hold onto their titles.

The WWE Women's Championship has been around for decades. It has gone through a big change over the years. From the Women's Championship to the World Women's Championship, we have witnessed different versions of the coveted title.

Many women throughout the years have won the Women's Championship in WWE. Have a look at the best females to get the prestigious accolade.



AJ Lee

AJ Lee had a relatively short career compared to other great female talents in history. However, she had a strong influence in her four-year-long main roster career, elevating the status of the Divas Championship.

The 37-year-old started a Women's Revolution in the Divas Era, showing her wrestling proficiency and flawless talking skills. With her three reigns spanning 406 days in total, she is the most successful Divas Champion in history.



Lita

WWE Hall of Famer Lita played a key role in shaping up the WWE Women's division in the early 2000s, notably the Ruthless Aggression Era. She and Trish Stratus had one of the memorable rivalries in women's wrestling.

Winning the Women's Championship four times, Lita took an early retirement in 2006, but she would go down as one of the greatest ever to do it.

Becky Lynch

The rookie Becky Lynch in 2013 was regarded among the four horsewomen in WWE. She lived up to the expectations following an impressive decade-long WWE career.

Apart from becoming the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania, The Man captured the Women's Championship seven times in her career.



Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus was a total package because of her appearance and talent in the ring. The blonde stunner was one of the most attractive female talents on the WWE roster in the early 2000s, but she consistently provided outstanding matches every week.

Trish, alongside Lita, was the first woman to main event in 2004. Before hanging up her boots in 2006, she won the Women's Championship seven times, which was the most by any woman in that era.



Charlotte Flair

Taking her fourteen Women's Championship reigns into account, Charlotte Flair is perhaps the greatest female wrestler of all time, proudly carrying Ric Flair's wrestling legacy. The Queen is two reigns away from touching her father's most number of championship records.

Charlotte is a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion, six-time Women's Champion, and one-time Divas Champion. In addition, she is a WrestleMania main eventer and a Grand Slam Champion.

