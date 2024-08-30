5 Highest-Paid NBA Players for 2024-25 Season After Steph Curry's 62.5 Million USD One-Year Extension

The largest contract in NBA history was given to Jayson Tatum by the Boston Celtics, who had just won the NBA Finals. The team decided to give its best player a three-year, $315 million contract extension. Just one year has passed since his teammate Jaylen Brown inked the largest contract extension in league history, a contract extension.

Success comes at a high cost in the NBA, but the Celtics have secured their championship core for the foreseeable future. With their stars committed to long-term contracts, Boston should be competitive for five to ten years or more. Tatum won't be among the highest-paid players in the 2024–25 NBA season, though, because his contract extension doesn't start until the following year. Tatum's current contract only pays $32,600,060 per season, which will tie him for 39th place come next season. Having said that, the following five players, ranked by average annual value, will earn the most money the following season.

5. Steph Curry - $53,838,416

The Golden State Warriors' enormous contract with Steph Curry is well worth it. Curry has a claim to be the greatest point guard in league history and is the best three-point shooter of all time. Curry won four NBA championships and improved the game in the process.

Sadly, the Warriors' years-long financial difficulties have caused Curry to lose his Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, to free agency. Curry was just signed by the Warriors for another year. He will remain with the team through the 2026–2027 season after they inked him to a $62.6 million one-year extension.

T3. Karl-Anthony Towns - $55,110,496

More three-pointers have already been made by Karl-Anthony Towns than by any other center in NBA history. Even though he is now a power forward, he can still make baskets from beyond the arc with efficiency. A vital component of the Timberwolves' core is the big man.

With Towns committed until 2028, Minnesota will have plenty of time to try to win their first championship with this core. The team's outstanding defensive players surrounding the former first pick have helped him perform well offensively.

T3. Devin Booker - $55,110,496

The trio for the Suns is pricey. Although Devin Booker earns more money than Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, they are both well compensated. In his own right, the four-time All-Star has established himself as the NBA's top shooting guard. Although he is an expert at the midrange, he can also shoot three points at a high rate of success when he steps outside.

2. Nikola Jokic - $55,224,526

Nikola Jokic has proven to be NBA's best player with three MVP seasons under his belt, but his contract only places him second the following season. Nevertheless, Jokic has never demonstrated a desire for material possessions, and he is undoubtedly delighted with his salary of more than $55 million annually.

1. Jaylen Brown - $57,078,728

The NBA's highest-paid player for the upcoming season will be Jaylen Brown. Of course, his own teammate will soon eclipse him, but for the time being, Brown can brag about beating Jayson Tatum. One of the NBA's greatest superstar teams is made up of Brown and Tatum. The duo was finally able to win Boston's unprecedented 18th championship after making it to the Eastern Conference Finals at least four times together before this season.

