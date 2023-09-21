5 highest run chases in ODI World Cup history

The ICC Cricket World Cup, returning for its thrilling 13th edition this year, will see the ten leading global teams contend for its renowned title. Known for its high scoring, riveting rivalries, and thrilling matches, the World Cup level progressively escalates with each subsequent season, leading to an increased spectacle of high scores.

In this context, let us highlight some awe-inspiring feats achieved by teams when chasing scores. These represent the highest successful run chases in ICC ODI World Cup history.

Ireland

Ireland stunned everyone, including their toughest challenger England, by successfully pursuing a daunting 328-run target in only 49.1 overs in the World Cup 2011. Kevin O’Brien secured his place in the annals of cricket history by scoring a decisive century. This unbelievable achievement by Ireland remains unparalleled till now.

Bangladesh

Next in line is Bangladesh, who embraced their underdog identity in the 2019 World Cup and effortlessly hunted down the 322-run score set by West Indies. The team was in sterling form, only requiring 41.3 overs to triumph. They registered victory by 7 wickets, with Shakib Al Hasan further cementing his position as one of the world's top cricketers by scoring an unbeaten 124-run innings. Additionally, Litton Das contributed 94 off 69 balls to seal the game for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh also claimed the third spot on this prestigious list by successfully chasing Scotland's 319-run target in 48.1 overs during the 2015 World Cup. They only lost 4 wickets in the process, with opener Tamim Iqbal contributing a robust 95 in 100 balls and enabling the necessary forward momentum. Notable contributions also came from Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mahmudullah.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka holds the 4th rank on the list for their triumph against Zimbabwe in the 1992 World Cup on 23 February 1992. The team chased Zimbabwe's score of 312/4 with a winning score of 313/7 in 49.2 overs at a run rate of 6.34. This historical match took place at New Plymouth.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka earned a second mention, this time for beating England on 1 March 2015. In this match, Sri Lanka scored 312/1 to claim victory in 47.2 overs with 9 wickets remaining. Kumar Sangakkara exhibited an impressive performance, scoring an unbeatable 117 runs in only 86 balls.

Top 3 Teams with the Highest Total Scores in the World Cup

Australia vs. Afghanistan in 2015

During the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match, Australia and Afghanistan put on a spectacular high-run show. Batting first, Australia hammered out an intimidating score of 417/6. Afghanistan fought back with tenacity, but couldn't measure up, concluding their innings at 142, losing all their wickets.

India vs. Bermuda in 2007

A 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup match saw India dominating over Bermuda. India charged up the scoreboard with an enormous 413/5 in their innings. Bermuda, in contrast, stumbled and could only muster 156 runs. With a whopping victory margin of 257 runs, India underscored their dominance in the tournament.

South Africa vs. Ireland in 2015

In another 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match facing South Africa against Ireland, South Africa set up an imposing target of 411/4, with AB de Villiers notably remaining not out at 162 runs. In their chase, Ireland could only manage a score of 210/8, resulting in a decisive 201-run win for South Africa.

