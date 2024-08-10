5 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talented and powerful quarterbacks in NFL history. He has gained tremendous success since first getting drafted in the league in 2005. Among his achievements are a Super Bowl championship (XLV), Super Bowl MVP (XLV), four NFL Most Valuable Player awards, and ten Pro Bowl selections.

However, there’s much more to learn about the American football quarterback that will fascinate all his fans. Below, we will uncover five such facts about Rodgers right away.

5 facts you probably didn’t know about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ family feud

Born on December 2, 1983, Aaron Rodgers is the son of Darla Leigh and Edward Wesley Rodger. He has two siblings, Luke and Jordan. Initially, his father advised him and his other siblings to avoid drinking so that they could stay focused on the game. While his family has been a consistent source of support, there was a time when things became a bit more complicated for the player.

Rodgers had not been in contact with his family for the past decade, since the 2014 holiday season. While the exact reasons for the family's estrangement remain somewhat unclear, it is believed that the quarterback’s parents had issues with his relationship with actress Olivia Munn.

Nonetheless, things changed for him when he reunited with his father, Edward, through a secret meeting last year. They came together to express their love.

Aaron Rodgers had a tough time finding a scholarship during his college football career

Rodgers attended Pleasant Valley High School, where he played quarterback for two years and gained 4,421 passing yards. Despite his strong start, he struggled to get scholarships from Division I colleges.

The situation once became so stressful for him that he decided to quit football altogether, even before he got into the NFL. However, things were destined for him as he soon received an underwhelming start at Butte Community College. Later, he acquired a scholarship offer from the University of California, Berkeley.

Rodgers once even explained the situation and mentioned how it helped him strengthen his character. As quoted by CNBC, “For me, it was great because I got to sit and learn and be with the disappointment. Those experiences can either strengthen your character or make you really bitter. Thankfully for me, it really strengthened my character and gave me a good resolve.”

Rodgers’ transition to the NFL and his record-breaking achievements

The 40-year-old QB transitioned to the NFL league in 2005, in the first round with the Green Bay Packers. He remained with the squad until 2022.

During his tenure with them, he broke some records including securing a single-season passer rating of 122.5 in 2011 and the lowest interception percentage in a season by 0.3% in the 2018 season. Rodgers was then traded to the New York Jets on April 26, 2023, and has been playing for the franchise since.

The former Green Bay Packers QB has a list of endorsement deals

Rodgers is a brand ambassador for several major companies, with his early endorsement coming from Adidas. He has notably appeared in numerous State Farm commercials, earning a substantial income from these appearances.

Additionally, Rodgers has signed endorsement deals with various brands, including Adidas, Pizza Hut, Bergstrom Automotive, and IZOD. Through these partnerships, he has earned approximately $9 million from brand endorsements.

Aaron Rodgers enjoys playing golf

Other than football, Rodgers is interested in golf, as he has been spotted playing the sport multiple times during his off-season.

He generally participates in celebrity matches and charity events alongside fellow NFL players. Earlier this year, he even participated in the 2024 American Century Championship.

These are some of the facts about one of the most powerful NFL quarterbacks. Besides this, one should also note that Rodgers is currently one of the oldest players in the league.

