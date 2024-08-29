5 Lesser-Known Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was among the most skilled, if not the most gifted, basketball players. Despite an unpromising rookie season, Bryant wasn’t deterred from his goals and stayed committed to achieving greatness.

During his prime, Kobe was the Lakers, immortalizing the purple and gold through his excellence on the field. While many greats came and went, he remained a Laker for life, bringing a ton of eyes to the NBA and the sport.

It is well-known that Bryant is a five-time NBA champion, a two-time finals MVP, and an 18-time All-Star. However, there is a lot more to his career than these accomplishments. In the spirit of Kobe Bryant Day (Aug 24), here are five lesser-known facts you probably didn’t know about Kobe Bryant:

1. His Name comes from a popular Japanese beef

Kobe’s name is unusual for sure, but has an interesting origin. Kobe’s parents, Pam and Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant loved the Kobe beef and decided to lift the name straight from the restaurant's menu. For those that may not be aware, Kobe beef is a popular name given to the traditional Japanese Wagyu beef.

Bryant’s name is pronounced Ko-be, whereas the delicacy’s name is pronounced Ko-bay. Interestingly, the city where the Wagyu beef is popular is also named Kobe.

Despite its unusual origins, the black mamba’s name means much more to millions of basketball fans worldwide.

Advertisement

2. Kobe took a prominent R&B singer to Prom

During his peak popularity in high school, Bryant was a skilled player on and off the court. At age seventeen, Kobe was a top-rated prospect in the country, raking in millions in sponsorships.

Being a confident young man, the Lower Merion sensation decided to shoot his shot and asked R&B singer Brandy Norwood to prom. Brandy obliged only after her mother’s permission, and the two became the talk of the event after arriving in a white-stretched limo.

This also showed that while Bryant might’ve seemed like a serious guy, sometimes even shy on-screen, he was pretty confident off-screen as well. As time progressed, so did Bryant and Norwood’s careers, as they became prominent names in their profession.

ALSO READ: Magic Johnson Says Kobe Bryant Would Still Be in the GOAT Debate if He Were Alive Today

Advertisement

3. The Youngest All-Star and the Youngest Dunk Contest Champion

For every season Bryant appeared or played during the All-Star weekend, he was always one of the top attractions. From his first All-Star game to his last, Bryant made 18 appearances, earning four All-Star game MVPs in the process.

On his All-Star debut in the 1997-98 season, Bryant defied expectations by scoring 18 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Though the Lakers rookie came off the bench in his first couple of seasons, fans voted him as a starter for the ‘98 game.

The Philadelphia native is also the youngest slam dunk contest winner ever, having beaten Chis Karr and Michael Finley in 1997. Aside from Kobe winning that year, the ‘97 dunk contest is widely considered the worst dunk contest in league history.

4. Kobe was the first guard to be drafted out of High School

In 1996, after a stellar senior season at Lower Merion, Kobe was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year, Gatorade Men’s National Basketball Player of the Year, and a McDonald’s All-American, among other achievements.

Advertisement

His stellar senior year guaranteed his selection in the ‘96 draft and propelled him as a potential top-ten pick. Despite going 13th overall, Bryant made history by becoming the first guard to be picked straight out of high school.

Seemingly, no one could have predicted how quickly Bryant would manage to become one of the league’s main attractions. With the kind of dedication he played basketball, the five-time champion wore his heart on his sleeve, overcoming severe doubts and setbacks.



ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant’s Reaction to High School Rivals Claiming They Could Beat Him Goes Viral

5. Kobe Met Vanessa Through his music endeavors

The former MVP’s short-lived rap career had its benefits as he met his future wife, Vanessa, on the set of his first music video. The then-unknown Vanessa Laine was an aspiring background dancer looking to gradually climb the ladder in the entertainment industry.

As the two gelled really well, Bryant ended up asking Vanessa’s number, and as we know, the rest is history. Married in April 2001, the couple slowly but steadily became one of the most influential couples in the NBA.

Both founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation in 2007 and went on to have four beautiful daughters.

Advertisement

Honorable Mention

The legend was Multilingual

Despite being born in Philadelphia, most of Kobe’s childhood was spent growing up in Italy, where his father, Joe Bryant, played professional basketball during the 1980s. While living across the Atlantic, Kobe became fluent in Italian while playing in Youth teams.

He also dabbled in Spanish, eventually becoming very well-versed in it. This helped the Lakers legend connect with the many of his Latino fans who continue to call LA home. A fun fact is that Vanessa herself is Mexican-American.