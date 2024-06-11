5 Longest Tenured NFL Coaches

Not just the players, but even coaches love showing off their loyalty towards one franchise and want to win everything with their team.

There are numerous head coaches in the NFL who have had remarkably long tenures, such as Curly Lambeau and Tom Landry, who spent 29 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, Don Shula and Bill Belichick dedicated 26 and 24 years respectively to the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

However, today we will talk about the active head coaches with the longest terms of their careers with one franchise. Last year, Bill Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl champion coach with the New England Patriots, parted ways with the team after 24 long years.

Following his departure, some new head coaches have taken over the top five list. Let us have a look at who they are.

Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers) 17 years (2007-Present)

Mike Tomlin stands on top of the list of active head coaches spending most seasons with one franchise.

The Pittsburgh Steelers coach joined the team in 2007 and since then, the 52-year-old has led them to 11 playoffs, two Super Bowl games, three AFC Championship Games, seven division titles and won a Super Bowl XLIII.

John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens) 16 years (2008-Present)

The Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who previously coached the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive backs joined the team in 2008, leading the franchise to eleven winning seasons and only two losing seasons.

Advertisement

Among his many records is being the only coach to win a playoff game in six of the first seven seasons in the league's history. He also won Super Bowl XLVII with the team.

Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs) 11 years (2013-Present)

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach, who is now gearing up for a three-peat with the team, joined the four-time Super Bowl champions in 2013.

Ried is the highest-paid NFL head coach right now who led the franchise to four Super Bowl appearances, and three Super Bowl titles (two back-to-back.)

Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills) 7 years (2017-Present)

Sean McDermott who started his coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles was hired by the Buffalo Bills in 2017 as their 19th coach in franchise history.

His defense has been ranked as one of the best in the National Football League ever since he took over as a head coach for the franchise.

The 50-year-old has only one losing record with the Bills. McDermott led the side towards its fourth consecutive AFC East title when the Bills won their 14th title recently.

Advertisement

Since 2017, the season when McDermott took over as their head coach, the franchise has appeared for six postseasons in seven years.

Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) 7 years (2017-Present)

Sean McVay is the 5th longest-tenured active head coach in the NFL who joined the franchise in 2017. The now 38-year-old became the youngest coach in the modern era when he joined the Rams.

McVay is the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl (LVI) and he accomplished it at the age of 26.