5 Longest WWE Men's Money In The Bank Cash-Ins Of All Time

The Men's Money in the Bank has been around for nearly two decades, with the first match taking place in 2005. It’s a ladder match consisting of multiple WWE Superstars. The ultimate goal is to win the coveted briefcase that hangs in the middle of the ring.

Whoever unhooks the briefcase first is declared the winner. The briefcase grants the power to win a world title by cashing in at the right time. Many wrestlers have taken a lengthy time, waiting for the vulnerable moment of a world champion to cash in the contract. Here is a list of the men who took the longest to cash in their respective Money in the Bank briefcases.

5) Sheamus ( 163 days)

On June 14, 2015, Sheamus won the Money in the Bank contract. He had the right to cash in on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Celtic Warrior waited over five months, looking for a golden opportunity. When Roman Reigns beat Dean Ambrose at Survivor Series 2015, Sheamus seized the opportunity and cashed in after 163 days to win the title.

4) Dolph Ziggler ( 267 days)

The difference in days between the fifth and fourth longest-reigning Money in the Bank briefcase holders is an astonishing 104 days. Securing the World Heavyweight Championship Money in the Bank briefcase in 2012, the Show Off waited patiently for 267 days.

Ziggler won his second World Heavyweight Championship after cashing on the briefcase on Alberto Del Rio on the RAW after WrestleMania 29.

3) Seth Rollins (273 days)

When Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank contract in 2014, he continued the momentum as a heel after betraying his The Shield Brothers. The Architect's cash-in at WrestleMania 31 was termed ' heist of the century' by commentator Michael Cole.

Seth Rollins interfered at the climax of the main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, making it the first cash in the middle of a title match. The impromptu triple threat match ended with Rollins' victory. He possessed the Money in the Bank briefcase for 273 days.

2) Edge ( 280 days)

The Rated R Superstar's first-ever world title triumph was through a Money in the Bank cash-in. He was the winner of the inaugural Money in the Bank ladder match in 2005.

The Ultimate Opportunist's wait was over at New Year's Revolution 2006. The WWE Champion John Cena defended the gold in an Elimination Chamber at the PLE. Edge cashed in the contract on a weary and bloodied Cena, who was nowhere ready to do another title defense. Two Spears secured his first WWE Championship, while he held the contract for 280 days

1) Damian Priest ( 281 days)

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest took home the Money in the Bank contract last year. With the storyline between Roman Reigns and The Rock, the Archer of Infamy had his eyes on the World Heavyweight Championship.

The moment arrived at WrestleMania 40, where he cashed in the briefcase on the new World Heavyweight Champion, Drew McIntyre. He became the longest holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase with 281 days.

