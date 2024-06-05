5 MLB Players Banned for Life ft. Tucupita Marcano, and More

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball banned infielder Tucupita Marcano for life because he placed bets on games that included his own team. They also gave one-year bans to four other players who bet on MLB games. This marks a crucial point in how the league both promotes and regulates legal sports betting.

Why did shortstop Tucupita Marcano and others get banned?

MLB explained that Marcano made 387 baseball bets, adding up to over $150,000, in October 2022 and from last July through November with a legal sportsbook.

At 24 years old, with 149 major league games under his belt, Marcano became the first active player in a century to receive a lifetime ban due to gambling. But he’s not the only one.

Michael Kelly, a right-handed pitcher for the Athletics, got a one-year suspension, along with Minor Leaguers Jay Groome (Padres left-handed pitcher), José Rodríguez (Phillies infielder), and Andrew Saalfrank (D-backs left-handed pitcher).

They all faced penalties for different violations of the league’s gambling policy after investigations by MLB’s Department of Investigations.

This isn’t the first instance where MLB players got banned for life for illegal activities.

READ MORE: Padres’ Tucupita Marcano to face possible lifetime ban amid MLB's alleged gambling investigation

Advertisement

4 MLB Players who stand banned for life alongside Tucupita Marcano

1. Pete Rose: In 1989, lawyer John M. Dowd investigated Pete Rose, manager of the Cincinnati Reds and the MLB's top player for most base hits, for his connections to gamblers and illegal bookies. When they found out more about Rose's betting habits, including his bets on the Reds (but never against them), he and Giamatti made a deal.

This deal put Rose on the MLB's list of people who were not allowed to be involved in baseball on August 24, 1989. Rose is the only one who ended up on this list by making such an agreement.

2. Jimmy O'Connell: In 1924, Jimmy O'Connell of the New York Giants and coach Cozy Dolan got banned for trying to bribe Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Heinie Sand with $500 (worth $8,900 today) to lose on purpose. This was to help O'Connell and his gambler friends make money. He got banned for life.

Advertisement

3. Horace Fogel: The owner of the Philadelphia Phillies was banned in 1912 because he openly said that the umpires were favoring the New York Giants and making unfair calls against his team. Fogel was never allowed back. He died in 1928.

READ MORE: Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleads guilty to tax fraud charges after stealing USD 17 Million from MLB star

4. Hal Chase: Hal Chase, from the New York Giants, was banned in 1921 for his involvement with gamblers and for betting on his own team, among other things. He had been accused of rigging games since 1910 and was often overlooked for manager roles because of these suspicions.

In 1918, Reds manager Christy Mathewson stopped him from playing mid-season for rigging games, and John McGraw convinced Mathewson to trade Chase to the Giants. After the 1919 season, National League president John Heydler discovered Chase had bribed other players, leading to his immediate release.

Both National and American Leagues refused to sign him, effectively banning him from major league baseball. Landis later confirmed this kind of ban in the Black Sox trial, stating that no one who bet on baseball would be allowed to play. Chase died in 1947.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

Why does MLB ban players?

MLB allows its personnel to bet on sports if it’s legal in their area and if the betting doesn't involve baseball. The suspended individuals on Tuesday broke Rule 21, which has two important elements.

The first rule to be violated by the other 4 players states: "Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has no duty to perform, shall be declared ineligible for one year."

The one infringed specifically by Marcano says: "Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the aforementioned bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible."

READ MORE: Why are MLB players wearing number 4 patch on their jerseys? Find out

Other infamous gambling scandals in MLB

Advertisement

Earlier this season, Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, was accused of stealing over $16 million from Ohtani to cover gambling debts to an illegal bookie. He could face up to 33 years in prison. Braves minor-leaguer David Fletcher is also under investigation by MLB for betting through the same illegal bookmaker as Mizuhara. Neither Mizuhara nor Fletcher are said to have bet on baseball, but betting on any sport through illegal means is also prohibited by MLB.

READ MORE: What does DFA mean in baseball and how is it different from getting waived? Find out