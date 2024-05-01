5 MLB Players Who Battled Cancer During Their Playing Career; Know All About Them



The battle against cancer is never easy for the ones getting diagnosed and their near and dear ones. You must have heard brave stories of people in your family or social circle who fought cancer. Even in the sports realm, we have had athletes who have been diagnosed with cancer and have fought the disease head-on. Take a look at the major baseball players who had cancer.

Here's a look at 5 Major League Baseball players battling cancer during their careers.

5. Liam Hendriks

He did it the Liam Hendriks way: focused, furious, and determined to win the battle. His strength and endurance earned him ESPN's 2023 Jimmy V ESPY Award for Perseverance. During his victory speech, Hendriks thanked his wife Kristi, the Chicago White Sox organization, and his Mayo Clinic healthcare staff.

In June 2022, Hendriks discovered several bumps on the back of his neck. He didn't think much about it. A blood test came out negative, prompting Hendriks to believe it was just stress. When the season was over, the lumps had expanded. Hendriks was diagnosed with lymphoma after returning to the doctor and undergoing more testing. He got a full-body PET scan to see whether the cancer had spread. He was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He had probably played the full 2022 season with cancer.

4. Scott Radinsky

During the 1993-94 offseason, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease, a kind of cancer. Radinsky had to miss the whole 1994 baseball season due to his medical treatment. He underwent surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, followed by months of radiation and chemotherapy. During spring training in 1994, his White Sox teammates sported a patch with Radinsky's number 31 on their shirts.

In his 1995 return to the White Sox, his ERA soared to 5.45, causing the team to dismiss him after the season. In December 1995, Radinsky received the Tony Conigliaro Award.

3. Eric Davis

Eric Davis was treated for colon cancer in 1997. Davis' condition was verified after a colonoscopy, which was successfully treated, allowing him to return to baseball. Davis is a unique combination of speed and power, became the first player in MLB history to hit at least 30 home runs and steal at least 50 bases in the same season in 1987.

One year after joining Rickey Henderson as the only two players to hit 25 or more home runs and steal 80 or more bases in the same season. In 1998, he hit 327 and homered 28 times to finish his win over the

2. Mike Lowell

Lowell's 2007 World Series MVP title with the World Champion Boston Red Sox propelled him to heights unfathomable only a few years ago. Before spring training in 1999, Lowell, then 24, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery on February 21.

Remarkably, he returned to the field on May 29 and went on to distinguish himself as one of MLB's best young third basemen. Lowell was traded to the Red Sox in late 2005, where he joined fellow cancer survivor Jon Lester to help the Sox to their second World Series triumph. In a four-game sweep of the Rockies, Lowell batted.400 and scored six runs, earning MVP honors.

1. Jon Lester

Lester has won 159 major league games in 12 seasons and has proven to be one of the most dependable big-game pitchers of his time, winning two World Series rings with Boston and assisting the Cubs in their curse-breaking World Series victory in 2016. His most significant success, however, occurred during his first season, when he defeated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma.

