5 Most Bizzare Gimmicks In WCW That Left Fans Confused



WWE, the undisputed leader of professional wrestling, never faced serious competition from a rival company until the late 1990s. With some big signings, WCW beat WWE in a ratings war for a consecutive 83 weeks. WCW pushed WWE to bring the Attitude Era, which eventually won the game for Vince McMahon.

While WCW had some incredible characters like nWo Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Scott Steiner, Sting, and The Outsiders, the now-defunct company also made blunders by introducing bizarre gimmicks. Take a look at five such peculiar characters in WCW history.



Glacier

Mortal Combat was at the peak of its popularity in the 1990s, and Eric Bischoff wanted to capitalize on it. Taking inspiration from the character Sub-Zero, WCW created a superhero gimmick called Glacier.

Played by Raymond Llyod, WCW launched Glacier in 1996 with a high hope. He wore blue lenses and an expensive costume to fit the character. Despite all efforts, the bizarre character didn't receive a positive response from fans.



Mike Awesome ( The 70's guy)

In 2000, the former ECW World Champion Mike Awesome found himself playing an odd gimmick called '70s guy. Portraying the character, he dressed as if he lived in the 1970s. Whether his hairstyle or fashion, everything made him look like he belonged to a different era.

Considering he was the former ECW World Champion, seeing him playing The 70s guy was a big downgrade. If WCW had seen his potential, he could have made a big impact with a strong gimmick.

The Renegade

WCW signed The Ultimate Warrior in 1998 for a brief period. However, three years before his first WCW appearance, the company tried mimicking Warrior by introducing a wrestler called The Renegade.

With face paint and long hair, The Renegade was the poor mirror image of the former WWE Champion. The outlandish gimmick ended up being a disaster.

Oz

When Kevin Nash went to WCW as part of The Outsiders, he already had a successful resume from WWE. However, his initial WCW RUN in the early 1990s was terrible.

Taken from Wizard of Oz the children's book, Nash played a bizarre gimmick of a wizard. He wore a green costume, sporting silver hair. WCW abandoned the character within a few months after the first appearance.

The Yeti

Ron Reigns played a gimmick called The Yeti in WCW, and it would go down as one of the most bizarre characters in professional wrestling history. The Yeti was walking mummy, whose whole body was wrapped.

After HIS debut appearance at Halloween Havoc 1995, The Yeti showed up only three times before WCW took him off the TV.

