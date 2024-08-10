5 Most Gorgeous Female Athletes Who Competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics: Ft. Suni Lee and Sha’Carri Richardson

Let's be honest, some folks tune into the Olympics for the sports, but when the competition includes jaw-droppingly gorgeous athletes? Well, that's just a bonus. And who’s complaining? Definitely not us!

This isn't a new trend either. Back in the first century, the orator Dio Chrysostom admired the ‘beauty’ of boxer Melankomas, who was a star in the ancient Greek athletic games.

Fast forward to 2024, and that same admiration is alive and well. Several athletes at the Paris Summer Olympics have made waves for reasons beyond their athletic prowess. One pole vaulter, for instance, drew massive attention —some might even say infamy—for failing in a particularly unique way. Others captured hearts through acts of love or kindness—showing a different, but just as striking, form of beauty.

Here are the top 5 absolutely stunning athletes of the Paris Olympics 2024. Is it getting hot in here? Turn on your air conditioners, because it’s about to get even hotter.

Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee, the American artistic gymnast, dazzled the world with her performances. She clinched the 2020 Olympic all-around gold and uneven bars bronze medals and followed up with another all-around and uneven bars bronze in 2024. Sunisa first captured global attention with her gold medal win in Tokyo 2020, but the internet lost it when she casually touched up her lipstick using her phone case by Hailey Bieber’s Rhode. Talk about beauty and skill rolled into one!

Sha’Carri Richardson

Track and field sensation Sha’Carri Richardson has become a nail art queen. She made a statement at the opening ceremony with her USA-themed bedazzled set before swapping them out for a sparkly stiletto set featuring mosaic designs. Our favorite look from Sha’Carri at the Paris 2024 Olympics? A gold, bejeweled tiger design created by nail artist Sophia Kinaya Haug, who crafted three different sets for the track star’s time in Paris!

Keely Hodgkinson

At just 22, Keely Hodgkinson became the first British woman in 12 years to win Olympic gold in track and field, finishing the 800m final in just 56.72 seconds. But did you notice her nails?

Lilac, adorned with goddess motifs, these nails were a nod to the Goddess of Victory. Crafted by British Beauty Council Advisory Board Member Sylvie Macmillan in collaboration with Nike, they were a sight to behold.

“Design-wise, I took inspiration from Cameo jewelry and Wedgwood ceramics. The color was based on a lavender Cameo that Keely and the Nike team loved. Purple is a regal color; it’s also very calming, so it seemed fitting,” Macmillan told Elle UK

Kim Ye Ji

Kim Ye Ji set a world record and won silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event at the Olympics, just missing gold to her fellow South Korean, Oh Ye-jin. She’s also competing in the 25-meter precision qualifier this week.

Throughout her Olympic journey, 31-year-old Kim exuded a vibe that many likened to fictional characters like Keanu Reeves’ John Wick or Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne—cool, calm, and utterly in control.

It wasn’t just her incredible shooting skills that had everyone talking; her composed demeanor and sleek style earned her the internet’s nickname of “sci-fi assassin” and “the biggest bad*** of the Paris Olympics.” And we couldn’t agree more!

Alica Schmidt

Alica Schmidt isn’t just fast on the track; she’s quickly becoming a global sensation. Known as the “World’s Sexiest Athlete,” this German sprinter has social media buzzing with her mix of athleticism and model-worthy looks. Lately, she’s been sharing her intense training sessions on Instagram, where the comments section is flooded with admiration. With her piercing blue eyes and perfectly toned physique, Alica is a stunning combination of beauty and brawn, securing her spot as one of the most attractive Olympic athletes. She’s not just chasing gold; she’s sprinting straight into our hearts. Off the track, the 25-year-old sports influencer has also stepped into the world of modeling, thanks to her roles as a brand ambassador for Boss and Tiffany & Co.

Notable mention: Olympian who was allegedly asked to leave Olympic village for being ‘too pretty’

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso had to cut her Paris trip short after reportedly causing a stir in the Olympic Village with her striking looks. The 20-year-old was sent home after the Paraguay team manager claimed she was creating an “inappropriate atmosphere” within the team. Alonso competed in the women’s 100m butterfly event but missed a semi-final spot by just 0.24 seconds. Despite her early exit, athletes are generally allowed to stay in the Village until the Olympics conclude.

According to a report by Blast, Alonso was asked to vacate her apartment because her beauty was distracting her teammates. After the story broke, Luana Alonso made a shocking announcement about retiring from competitive swimming.

However, Luana Alonso took to Instagram to clarify that she was never removed or expelled from anywhere, urging people to “stop spreading false information.”