5 Most Iconic Moments From Olympics 2024 as USA Wraps Up Paris With 40 Gold Medals

The 2024 Paris Olympics is wrapping up its multi-sports event today August 11. Team USA, particularly, had the golden opportunity to add forty yellow metals during their outing at the French capital in addition to creating some of the most unforgettable moments for fans.

From Team USA's gymnastics squad, including Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Sunisa Lee, taking their first gold medal in the women's artistic gymnastics final to Noah Lyles getting crowned as the fastest man in the world for winning the 100 meters, here are five most iconic moments from Olympics 2024.

5 most iconic moments from Olympics 2024 to uncover

Simone Biles and teammates winning the first gold medal at the women's artistic gymnastics final

It was a cherishable moment for Simone Biles and the young teammates who got the opportunity to add a yellow metal while being in the French capital. Team USA finished with a combined score of 171.296, leading to the victory.

This was the 27-year-old's fifth Olympic gold medal. Meanwhile, Sunisa Lee, who was also the fans’ favorite, won her second gold medal, with the first one being at the 2020 Tokyo in the All-Around.

Stephen Curry leads USA basketball to gold

Stephen Curry performed his best in a basketball match over France on Saturday, August 10. He earned a game-high 24 points and hit eight 3-pointers in the Championship Game.

The US men’s basketball team won the match after beating Victor Wembanyama and his squad with a 98-97 victory, marking the US winning every gold medal in men’s basketball since 2008.

Advertisement

In addition to Curry, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker also contributed to the team with each adding 15 points for the U.S.

Noah Lyles becoming the fastest man in the world at Men’s track and field

American track and field athlete, Noah Lyles won his first Olympic title after defeating Jamaican Kishane Thompson by 0.005 seconds. In addition to becoming the fastest man in the world, he also became the first American man to win 100m gold since 2004 when Justin Gatlin won at the Athens Games.

Furthermore, Lyles said moments after winning gold, as quoted by NBC Olympics; “It’s been a rollercoaster. In the 100m, it’s my first time here on the Olympic stage. You only need one. As long as that’s the last one, that’s all that matters.”

Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance even at the 2024 Paris Golf competition

On August 4 at Le Golf National, Scottie Scheffler demonstrated why he is the World No 1. After four days and 72 holes, he clinched the yellow metal, marking his seventh win of the season.

Advertisement

In his first round, Scheffler secured four birdies. His second round added four birdies and a double bogey, while his third round saw him earn six birdies and two bogeys.

The 28-year-old golfer’s last round stole the show as he recorded nine birdies, while his family cheered for him at the golf course. Altogether, he took the number one position with a score of 19-under-par.

Mallory Swanson and the US women’s national team win gold in Soccer

After more than a decade, Team USA was able to clinch gold after its 1-0 win against Brazil in women’s soccer at the Parc des Princes in the French capital.

A solitary strike from Mallory Swanson in the 57th minute proved decisive as the US clinched the gold medal. This also made the American soccer player clinch her first Olympic win.

These were the five most iconic moments Team USA fans witnessed in the French capital as the squad won a total of 126 medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Advertisement

Also Read: When Is the Last Day of Olympics 2024? All You Need to Know About Paris Closing Ceremony