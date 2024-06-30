5 NFL Players Who Dated Celebrities Before Travis Kelce Ft Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

While everyone has been talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever since their relationship became known to the public back in September last year, there have been some other NFL stars who dated high-profile celebrities over the years.

Now that we have already mentioned Taylor and Travis, and everyone obviously knows about them dating unless one is living under a rock, let us have a look at other famous celebrities and NFL players who dated each other.

Tom Brady (Gisele Bundchen, Irina Shayk, and Bridget Moynahan)

Tom Brady's 13-year-long marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen is not something people don't know about. However, their powerful relationship was broken in 2022 when they decided to end their marriage.

Brady and the Brazilian model, the richest celebrity couple of 2011, according to Forbes, welcomed two kids together, Benjamin and Vivian.

Ahead of marrying Gisele in 2009, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was in a relationship with Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006. Their initial romance emerged when they were both at their career highs.

The S*x and the City star appeared on several red carpet events together, including the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscars party and the Met Gala. However, in December 2006, the former couple surprised everyone as they ended their three-year relationship amicably. Brady shares a son with the actress, who was born after their split; however, none of them were aware of her pregnancy, and it was a surprise for both of them.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP was most recently linked to another supermodel, Irina Shayk . The rumor of them dating started back in 2023, when the two were captured together, close in the Hall of Famer's car, as per People. The Russian model and the retired footballer were also reported to be making time for each other whenever they could, despite their busy schedules.

Brady was also rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rubbished the reports when she attended the former quarterback's Netflix Roast Special.

Aaron Rodgers (Olivia Munn, Shailene Woodley, and Danica Patrick)

Aaron Rodgers has dated several actresses and personalities from the sports world . He is currently seeing long-time friend Mallory Edens, daughter of Wesley Robert Edens, the co-owner of NBA team Milwaukee Bucks.

The 40-year-old was in a highly publicized relationship with Olivia Munn after the two initially met at the Academy of Country Music Awards to present awards together.

The former couple almost got engaged; however, before getting married, the two broke up in 2017, ending their three-year relationship.

After that, the New York Jets star dated Danica Patrick in 2018, which lasted for two years with the racing driver.

Within a year, the NFL star, who has entered his 20th season in the league, dated Shailene Woodley in 2021 and even got engaged. However, Rodgers and the Fault in Our Stars actress had to call their wedding off.

Odell Beckham Jr (Zendaya, Kim Kardashian)

From Zendaya to Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. has had flings and romance rumors with some famous personalities. In 2006, the American football player was reportedly getting close to the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress following a Grammy Awards afterparty.

However, Zendaya's father revealed to TMZ that she was not dating the wide receiver. While pictures of them leaving the afterparty went viral, she also clarified to Extra that nothing was going on between them.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins star was most recently linked with Skims owner Kim in 2023. As per a report in People, the two were spending time together and “hanging out.” However, a report in the Daily Mail stated that she wasn't looking for a relationship.

Kardashian has been linked to several NFL stars. She was once in a restaurant with Reggie Bush from 2007 to 2009. She was then reported to be dating former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin.

Tony Romo (Jessica Simpson, Carrie Underwood)

Following his incredible NFL career, Tony Romo's love life made a lot of headlines due to his high-profile romance with Jessica Simpson. The former Dallas Cowboys star had a crush on the singer, and they started dating in 2007. They were introduced through a mutual friend, as per the reports, and called it quits in 2009.

Ahead of Simpson, Romo had dated another singer, Carrie Underwood, in 2006. Their relationship lasted until the spring of 2007.

Josh Allen (Hailee Steinfeld)

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been dating since 2023. Their romance first became known when the quarterback and the singer were spotted together soon after the Buffalo Bills player split with Brittany Williams.

The two were later captured going on multiple dates; however, they try to keep their romance private. In February of this year, a source told People that Hailie and Allen are in a "serious relationship.”

