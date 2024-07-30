5 No Makeup Photos Of WWE Star Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is the reigning Women's World Champion. While she is a great performer on the microphone and in the ring, she also ranks among the most attractive female talents on the WWE roster today. Over the past ten years of her WWE career, we have witnessed different versions of Liv Morgan with different types of makeup.

When out of character, the 30-year-old is generally not seen with makeup. On WWE programming, she doesn't wear glasses, but in real life, she wears them. See how the blonde beauty looks without makeup in these pictures.

5) Workout session



All WWE wrestlers have a jam-packed schedule, staying on the road for the majority of the year. But they rank workout sessions among their top priorities. To perform at the highest level, physical fitness is a prerequisite.

Likewise, Liv Morgan is also a dedicated gymgoer, maintaining great shape throughout her career. Here is a shot of Morgan from her training session. She is in gym outfits and wearing eyeglasses. It is seemingly taken in her home gym.

4) BFF with Lana or CJ Perry

While Liv Morgan is currently in a romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio , she was once pitched in a romantic storyline with former WWE star CJ Perry, aka Lana. The long angle, however, was dropped later.

In real life, Lana and Morgan are close friends, posting pictures frequently, even though the former isn't associated with WWE anymore. This photo features the duo at the beach without any makeup on.

3) No makeup selfie

In the age of social media, it is a common sight to see wrestlers posting cozy selfies for fans. Liv Morgan, one of the active WWE superstars on social media, loves sharing selfie shots with fans.

This is a pretty selfie of Liv Morgan, possibly taken after the shower because her hair looks wet.

2) The Riott Squad

Liv Morgan debuted on the main roster as part of the Riott Squad, which included Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. They stayed together for two years until they were dissolved in 2019. Behind the curtain, the members of the group had a strong friendship and spent time with each other.

Here is a photo of the Riott Squad members socializing away from WWE TV. Liv is spotted without makeup.

1) Showing black eye

If a punch or wrestling move to the face gets botched, it could lead to an injury along with a black eye. Liv Morgan experienced it a couple of years ago.

Liv's black eye is visible through this Instagram update, and the caption sarcastically says, "I love a good black eye.”