5 Reasons WHY Michael Jordan Is The NBA GOAT, Not LeBron James

LeBron James, from his first encounter with basketball, always aspired to be a mirror image of the basketball legend, Michael Jordan. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, James and his close friends revered Jordan.

“M.J. was an inspiration,” James confessed to journalists on March 7, 2019 - the night he overtook Jordan to become fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list. “I desired to emulate him.”

However, even after LeBron James recently scored his 40,000th career point, the question persists-exactly where does he stand in the ongoing GOAT debate?

In this article, we will disclose some points to argue why Michael Jordan reigns as the undisputed GOAT of the NBA, not LeBron James.

1. MVPs and Awards

Undeniably, Michael Jordan's impeccable 6-0 NBA Finals record, which awarded him 6 Finals MVPs, indisputably elevates him above LeBron James.

Jordan reigned supreme over his competitors, achieving 6 Finals MVPs in two distinct 3-peat victories.

It's challenging to envision any contemporary NBA player emulating Jordan's feat of leading two separate 3-peats and maintaining a perfect Finals record.

This is simply a rarely encountered accomplishment, as it was never achieved before or after Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls.

2. Comparing the Championship Paths of Jordan and LeBron

Michael Jordan boasts an impressive record with six NBA championships, all won with the Chicago Bulls - a testament to his extraordinary ability to consistently secure victories and maintain dominance.

Conversely, LeBron James, demonstrating remarkable versatility and success across teams, has achieved four championship titles with separate teams: two for the Miami Heat, one for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jordan's flawless record in the Finals showcases his capacity to perform under pressure, while James's championship wins with diverse franchises emphasize his unique leadership and influence across teams.

3. NBA Finals Performance

In the NBA Finals, James has engaged in 20 more games than Jordan, yet won fewer series, making it vital to consider the context.

James scored over 30. PPG in 3 out of his 10 Finals appearances; however, he lost in those 3 series.

His outstanding series was in 2015's Finals against the Warriors, where he averaged 35.8 PPG over 6 games, despite an overall shooting percentage of just 39.8% from the floor, over 32 shots per game.

Michael Jordan can't be overlooked when considered the best overall scorer of all time. Jordan exhibited his strength in high-pressure situations, such as his 35 games in the NBA Finals.

Five out of his six NBA Finals series witnessed him averaging 30.0 PPG or more, with over 50.0% shooting from the floor three times.

The 1993 Final series against the Phoenix Suns was his best-engaging series. He averaged 41.0 PPG, leading to a victory over the Suns in 6 games. From the floor, Jordan achieved 50.8% shooting and 40.0% from beyond the arc.

4. NBA Finals Shooting Comparison

In his NBA Finals career, James's shooting percentage stands at 48.4%, better than Jordan's by just .3%. However, his three-point shooting, with an average of less than 36.0% and 5.2 shots taken per game, is an area where he has lacked proficiency.

He is particularly labored at free throws, with only a 73.1% success rate in the Finals. His most efficient shooting streak occurred during the 2014 series against the Spurs, where he shot at 57.1% accuracy, but it didn't prevent a series loss.

Contrasted to his contemporaries, Jordan’s efficiency was legendary. Holding an overall shooting percentage of 48.1%, Jordan demonstrated greater proficiency than LeBron in three-pointers and free throws.

During his career in the Finals, he may have attempted an average of only 3.3 three-pointers per game, but he scored them with an impressive accuracy of 36.8%.

5. Jordan vs. LeBron: Popularity Showdown

In terms of popularity, LeBron James simply doesn't stack up to Michael Jordan. Regardless of the absence of social media during his career, Jordan had the status of a superstar.

Everyone aspired to emulate Mike, who was unquestionably the most recognized man worldwide. Though LeBron has long been the NBA's poster child, there was a time when Jordan was the universe's poster child. Every move he made generated headlines, and if he were playing today, it would be overwhelming.

Jordan's name resounds with greatness, fame, talent, and awe globally. Plainly stated, he is the most renowned athlete ever.

Whenever Michael stepped into a room, his presence was otherworldly. Many describe him not as an average human but as a mystical figure. Even though he wasn't as attention-seeking as many other superstars, everything he said and did drew immense attention.

Jordan maintained a sense of mystery, further attracting the spotlight.

Ultimately, the comparison of Michael Jordan and LeBron James comes down to their contributions to their fans and the NBA world. LeBron James, as the face of the NBA and the highest scorer, matches the achievements of Michael in his prime.

