5 Sports Stars That Are Cast in Dancing With the Stars 2024 ft. Dwight Howard And More

The anticipation for Dancing with the Stars season 33 is reaching a fever pitch, with a star-studded lineup set to grace the ballroom. This year, the show is adding a dash of athletic prowess to its glittering spectacle by featuring a lineup of sports stars ready to trade their athletic shoes for dancing shoes.

Here are five sports stars that have been cast in Dancing with the Stars 2024:

#1. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard, the former NBA star with a remarkable career spanning 18 NBA seasons, including a championship win with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is set to grace the dance floor.

Sharing his excitement about this new adventure, Howard mentioned that while he's been dancing his whole life, ballroom dancing is a different game altogether. Paired with pro partner Daniella Karagach, Howard is ready to trust her lead and infuse some of his renowned energy into his performances.

# 2. Danny Amendola

Another prominent addition to the lineup is Danny Amendola, a former NFL player who secured two Super Bowl victories during his career as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Amendola ventured into reality TV with appearances on ‘Special Forces: World's Toughest Test’ and a coaching role with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he's stepping onto the dance floor with pro partner Witney Carson, aiming to bring his trademark passion and energy from the football field to the ballroom.

Advertisement

#3. Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei, a tennis coach who made his mark on Bachelor Nation as a contestant on "The Bachelorette" and later as the lead on “The Bachelor” season 28, is ready to showcase his moves in a different arena.

Reflecting on the pressure to live up to the success of former Bachelor contestants on the show, Graziadei is focused on making it to the finale alongside pro partner Jenna Johnson.

#4. Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher, a professional rugby player who contributed to the U.S. women's rugby team's bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is now turning her attention to the art of dance.

An advocate for body positivity and women's sports, Maher is bracing herself for the demanding nature of ballroom dancing, guided by pro partner Alan Bersten.

#5. Stephen Nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik, a celebrated pommel horse specialist in men's gymnastics, made waves with two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Despite his familiarity with high-stakes competition, Nedoroscik is feeling the nerves as he prepares to step onto the dance floor, acknowledging the stark contrast between the pressure of the Olympics stage and the elegance of ballroom dancing. With pro partner Rylee Arnold by his side, Nedoroscik is gearing up to take on this exhilarating new challenge.

The inclusion of these sports stars in the lineup adds an exciting dimension to "Dancing with the Stars" 2024, promising a season filled with athleticism, grace, and a whole lot of entertainment. As the season’s premiere draws near, fans eagerly await the captivating performances these sports stars will deliver as they bring their competitive spirit and discipline to the dance floor.

Dancing with the Stars season 33 is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu the following day. With an eclectic mix of talent ready to light up the ballroom, the stage is set for a thrilling season of dance, drama, and unforgettable moments.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dwight Howard to Participate In Dancing With The Stars 2024 Alongside Tom Brady’s Rumored GF Brooks Nader, Illona Maher And More