5 Stupidest NFL Fines You Don’t Want to Miss

In the NFL, fines are a common way to penalize players for violations of league rules and regulations. They are also a regular part of the game. However, some fines have sparked controversy and amusement due to their seemingly minor infractions.

Thus, we will look into five of the most questionable or unusual NFL fines that have caught widespread attention.

1# Colin Kaepernick, $10,000 fine

In recent years, Colin Kaepernick has raised breast cancer awareness, and his fans are already aware of it. Unfortunately, during the 2014 season, he became a victim of the NFL league's fines for his kindness.

Kaepernick wore a pink Beats by Dre headset during a press conference to help raise awareness for breast cancer. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was wearing the brand's headphones around his neck after his team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the same year, the league had already prohibited players from bringing the brand’s headphones on camera since the NFL league was sponsored by Bose. Thus, they charged the player with a $10,000 fine.

2# Tyreek Hill, $7,000 fine

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was also once fined by the NFL. The player did not wear socks during Miami’s Week 3 70-20 win over the Broncos in October 2023. He then appealed to the league to reduce the fine.

Later, he even explained why he didn't put on socks during the game. Speaking with the Palm Beach Post, Hill said, “So in the Broncos game, the first touchdown, I didn’t have any socks on at all. But I was getting an IV, and I didn’t want to be late for the play. So I didn’t have time to put on my socks.”

3# Brandon Aiyuk, $101,716 fine

Another incident in which the NFL charged a fine was with Brandon Aiyuk. The San Francisco 49ers Wide receiver recently was charged a $101,716 fine for missing the entire three-day mandatory June 2024 minicamp. The player wanted to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers shortly before the start of training.

This is considerable as he has previously mentioned that he wasn't happy with his current contract. This resulted in him being absent from the training, only to later pay a hefty amount.

4# Adam Gotsis, $7,167 fine

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis’ unpenalized hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 8 of 2023 made him pay a fine for his action.

The NFL has strict guidelines to protect quarterbacks from unnecessary or dangerous hits, especially after they have released the ball or are in a vulnerable position.

While he did so, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a rib injury, which caused him to miss the rest of the game. Thus, he was fined $7,167.

5# Troy Polamalu, $10,000

In 2011, Troy Polamalu was charged $10,000 for what seems to be a very normal reason for everyone. But, as already mentioned, the NFL has its own rules and regulations.

During one of the games, Polamalu called his wife on the sidelines by borrowing a Steelers doctor's cell phone after he was taken out for concussion-like symptoms.

Regardless, according to the NFL, players can't have any access to any electronic equipment near bench areas from 90 minutes before kickoff through the end of the game, and thus the player had to pay the fine.

All in all, the actions of these players made them suffer the consequences too. Nonetheless, these fines, while often seen as trivial compared to the context of the game, reflect the NFL’s strict enforcement of its rules and sometimes the question of its regulations.

