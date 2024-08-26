5 Superstars Roman Reigns Had Heat With at WWE Backstage

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is not a tough talent to work with, but he is also not that easy as he appears. The Tribal Chief does exhibit some traits of his Bloodline character in his real life, and he doesn’t let certain things go by easily.

In these past 12 years in WWE, The Big Dog has indeed rubbed shoulders with certain people. And out of these wrestlers, two of them were top superstars, yet Reigns didn’t bat an eyelid before getting heat from these superstars.

Here are 5 superstars Roman Reigns had backstage heat with:

1. Randy Orton

The Big Dog got into arguments with The Viper not just once but twice. The first happened in 2013 when Reigns was still a newcomer and he appeared in a Tag Team match with Randy Orton in a WWE Live show. The two ended up botching a spot, which led to a backstage argument about it.

Then another argument took place ahead of their SummerSlam match, right after The Shield’s match with The Evolution. Orton was then accused of trying to sabotage Reigns’ growth in WWE, and thus it led to an argument between the two.

2.CM Punk

Punk and Reigns have not liked each other since 2013. It all started with Reigns not being the first choice of Punk as part of The Shield in 2013. Then, Punk got at cross with WWE, when he was once asked to make Reigns look stronger during the Handicap match between The Shield and Punk at TLC 2013.

Punk revealed this once he quit WWE in 2014, and it made Reigns’ task difficult to establish himself as the top star in the company. Reigns struggled for nearly five years to gain appreciation from the fans, as the WWE Universe had rejected him as the face of the company.

Reigns in a interview in 2021 had accepted that Punk’s comments had made the task difficult for him. The Big Dog had then also revealed of his dislike with CM Punk for speaking ill of the company he worked for a big part of his WWE career. Even though Punk is back in WWE now, the two remain at large with each other.

3. Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore was quite popular among the fans during his Tag Team run with Big Cass in WWE, but he used to spark controversies behind the scenes, which became a reason for his ouster from the WWE.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion, once brought a series of questionable guests in the WWE locker room who took pictures, and videos of the stars backstage. This brought wrath for Enzo Amore. He once claimed at a concert that he punched a bully in the WWE locker room, which led to Reigns kicking him out.

4. Kevin Owens

Reigns and Owens got into an issue at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2022, when Owens slapped Roman Reigns. This was unplanned move, and unfortunately, it left him with a ruptured eardrum and bruising under his left eye.

Reigns was reported to be angry about this and had an altercation with Owens backstage. However, the heat was said to be situational, and it did not lead to any further problems.

5. Matt Riddle

Among all the WWE superstars, Reigns’ heat with Matt Riddle is well-known. The former WWE Tag Team Champion had said that he can easily beat Reigns, and these comments didn’t go down well with Reigns.

Reigns texted Riddle to express his displeasure about the comments. Later, Riddle and Reigns did cross their paths during a house show, where Riddle tried to initiate a conversation but got ignored by Reigns.

Since WWE officials knew about Reigns’ disgust with Riddle, they tried to keep the former NXT superstar away from him. During an episode of The Bump in 2021, WWE officials kept Riddle away from the studio, as long as Reigns was there.