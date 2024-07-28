5 Things John Cena Failed To Accomplish In WWE

John Cena is widely regarded as WWE's greatest wrestler of this century. Following the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock during the Attitude Era, Cena emerged as the company's biggest megastar, shouldering its responsibilities for over a decade in his full-time career.

Since his major push in 2005, Cena has consistently been a main-event star, breaking records and building a lasting legacy. He boasts multiple world championships, as well as victories in the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank. While it may seem like he has achieved every possible feat in WWE, that’s not entirely the case.

These are the list of things John Cena is yet to attain in WWE:

5) Breaking Ric Flair's World title record

John Cena's tally of world titles highlights his immense stature in WWE. The Leader of Cenation is a record sixteen-time world champion, having held the WWE Championship thirteen times—the most by any WWE Superstar—and the World Heavyweight Championship three times.

However, at 47 years old, Cena has yet to surpass the legendary Ric Flair's record. WWE recognizes Flair as a sixteen-time world champion, a record that Cena currently matches. The last time Cena won a world title was in 2017. Ric Flair also said he wouldn't mind seeing Cena breaking his record , leaving the possibility open before Cena's retirement.

4) Not a Universal Champion

Throughout his WWE career, John Cena has held three different world titles. His sixteen world title reigns include the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he never won the now-defunct Universal Championship.

The Universal Championship was introduced as the replacement for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2016. By the time this second world title was introduced, Cena had already transitioned from being a full-time star.

3) John Cena did not win a world title through Money in the Bank cash-in

John Cena has won the Money in the Bank briefcase only once in his WWE career. In 2012, Cena secured the Money in the Bank contract, granting him the opportunity to challenge the WWE Champion.

When he cashed in the contract against WWE Champion CM Punk, Cena emerged victorious, but the win was marred by a disqualification, allowing Punk to retain the title. Despite having the Money in the Bank contract, Cena did not use it to win any of his world titles.

2) No victory against Roman Reigns in a singles match

John Cena, often referred to as "Big Match John" for his success in high-stakes encounters, has yet to secure a victory over Roman Reigns. Despite facing off twice in singles matches, Cena has not managed to defeat the Tribal Chief.

In their first encounter at No Mercy 2017, Reigns defeated Cena decisively. Four years later, at SummerSlam 2021, Reigns emerged victorious once again, maintaining his undefeated record against Cena.

1) John Cena never won the Intercontinental Championship

Believe it or not, John Cena is a WWE Grand Slam Champion, a status not achieved by many legends. Cena has won the world titles, the U.S. Championship, and the Tag Team Championship. The only title missing from his collection is the Intercontinental Championship, which has prevented him from achieving full Grand Slam status.

As Cena approaches the end of his career, retiring next year, winning the Intercontinental Championship would be a fitting accolade, allowing him to complete his Grand Slam Championship journey in WWE.