5 Things WWE Wants You To Forget About John Cena

John Cena is WWE's biggest megastar of the 21st century. Leading the company in the PG Era, he established himself as the poster boy with sixteen world title reigns. He sits alongside the legendary Ric Flair in the list of most world title tenures in WWE.

As a good guy, following the hustle, loyalty, and respect motto in his life, he was a beacon of inspiration for every child who could never do any wrong. Nevertheless, there are parts of John Cena's career that are best forgotten. Take a look at such moments from his career that WWE wants you to erase from memory.

5) The Prototype gimmick

John Cena belongs to the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Class of 2002, getting the main roster call-up around the same time as Batista, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar. While he used his real name, John Cena, during his debut appearance on Smackdown, in OVW, he wrestled under a different name and gimmick.

Playing a semi-robotic character, John Cena was called The Prototype. He moved and talked like a robot. Had he used the same gimmick on the main roster, we wouldn't have witnessed his adeptness with the microphone. Given that the gimmick was from OVW, it is one of the lesser-known facts about John Cena.

4) Lost a WrestleMania match in under three minutes

John Cena main-evented different WrestleMania pay-per-views and competed in world title matches. However, his WrestleMania 34 encounter against The Undertaker was embarrassing. A dream match of that caliber lasted less than three minutes.

The impromptu match kicked off when The Deadman made his entrance. Despite no prior build-up, the fans anticipated a classic encounter between two legends. The Leader of Cenation encountered his worst defeat at the Grandest Stage of Them All, losing in less than three minutes.

3) Smacked Stephanie McMahon's a**

Stephanie McMahon and John Cena had an interesting segment on the episode of SmackDown on July 24, 2003. While Steph was the general manager of the blue brand, John was impressing ladies with his freestyle raps as the Doctor of Thuganomics.

One of his lines from the segment included, "Nobody is watching us Steph, why don't you let me smack that a**?" The crowd erupted in cheers hearing the line, and a generous Stephanie McMahon let him smack her a**.

2) Lost to John Laurinaitis is in his prime.

John Cena was in his prime in 2012, leading WWE to unprecedented heights in the PG Era. Although Cena was at the peak of his career during that period, it saw the most unexpected defeat of his career.

At the Over the Limit pay-per-view, John Cena fought against authority figure John Laurinaitis, whose job was on the line. Following interference from Big Show, Laurinaitis emerged victorious over Cena.

1) John Cena's public proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

John Cena and Nikki Bella, once WWE's most high-profile real-life couple, teamed up against another real couple, The Miz and Maryse. They faced each other in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33.

Unsurprisingly, Cena and Nikki won. Post-match, the former WWE Champion popped the big question to the former Divas Champion in front of millions of live audiences worldwide. The proposal was seemingly one of the best moments of the event back then, but now WWE wishes it could be erased from history after the couple broke up the following year.