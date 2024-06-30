5 Things You Did Not Know About Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has reached the pinnacle of success in WWE. At WrestleMania 40, he achieved the incredible feat of defeating Roman Reigns in the main event. The Tribal Chief's reign as champion came to an end after 1316 days, thanks to The American Nightmare.

However, it took him eighteen years to reach the peak of his WWE career. Signing for WWE in 2006, he found it challenging to be a main event star before quitting the company in 2016.

Rejuvenating himself with a new American Nightmare persona, he returned to WWE six years later and never looked back. Wrestling fans are familiar with Cody's hardships throughout the years to reach the top. Through this article, we present you some lesser-known details about the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

5) Cody Rhodes inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame

For his incredible career and achievements in professional wrestling, Dusty Rhodes, the father of Cody Rhodes, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Getting the honor was one of the highlights of Dusty's wrestling legacy in WWE.

Instead of any of his peers or friends, Dusty's sons, Cody Rhodes, and Dustin Rhodes, better known as Goldust, inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Cody hadn’t even made his main roster debut back then.

4) He is a fan of The Legend of Zelda

While Cody Rhodes might have dethroned Roman Reigns and the current WWE Champion, he is a big nerd. Based on his persona on WWE TV, it isn't easy to guess.

The American Nightmare is a big fan of the gaming franchise, The Legend of Zelda, whose impact can be seen in his ring gears. In addition, he has a love for comic books, especially X-Men.

3) Cody Rhodes was an amateur wrestler in high school

Growing up in Marietta, Georgia, Cody Rhodes attended Lassiter High School. Long before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he competed in amateur wrestling during his high school days.

The younger son of Dusty Rhodes won the Georgia State tournament in amateur wrestling in 2003. He won in his junior and senior years, competing in the 189 lb division. During his high school amateur wrestling career, he once faced his future WWE co-worker, Xavier Woods.

2) Cody Rhodes has done acting roles

Seeing professional wrestlers in acting projects is a familiar sight for fans, with the likes of The Rock and John Cena reaching stardom in Hollywood. Likewise, the 39-year-old has done some acting roles in his career.

His most notable acting project was playing Derek Sampson in the popular TV show Arrow. Moreover, he was featured as Kurt Smoller in Warehouse 13. He is slated to star in the movie Naked Gun. It will be released in 2025.

1) He is the first Rhodes to win the WWE Championship

Cody is the second-generation wrestler of the Rhodes family. His elder brother, Goldust, or Dustin Rhodes is sixteen years older than him, wrestling for WWE in the 1990s and 2000s. He won the Intercontinental Championship but never the WWE Championship.

On the other hand, Dusty Rhodes never succeeded in clinching WWE's biggest honor either. Cody Rhodes' title triumph at WrestleMania 40 made him the first wrestler from the Rhodes family to win the WWE Championship.