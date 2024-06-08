5 Times Fans Attacked WWE Stars

Professional wrestling is a live spectacle. When wrestlers enter the ring, anything can happen. The uncertainty is boundless in the ring. From WWE Superstars suffering serious injuries to getting attacked by fans in the arena, many bizarre incidents have happened in between ropes.

Even though all WWE events are supervised under tight security, crazy fans seldom breach security, attacking, or trying to touch wrestlers. These are some incidents of fans attacking and getting physical with WWE Superstars.

Seth Rollins

On an edition of Monday Night RAW in 2021, Seth Rollins was going back to the locker room after a match with Finn Balor. Suddenly, evading the security, an angry fan jumped on the former World Heavyweight Champion.

The fan named Elisah Spencer put Rollins in a headlock before the security and referee stepped in for his aid. He reportedly attacked Rollins after getting catfished by his fake account online.



Bret Hart

The Hart Foundation received a Hall of Fame induction in 2019. During the Hall of Fame speech from Bret Hart, a lunatic fan abruptly sneaked into the ring and tried to assault the wrestling legend.

Bret Hart, who was 61 years old at that time, didn't have the answer to the attacker, considering the latter had an MMA background. Fortunately, the security was quick to react, and the former WWE Champion was unharmed.



Randy Orton

Things went too far when a fan aggressively attacked Randy Orton during a live show in Capetown, South Africa. The incident occurred back in 2013 when The Viper was the Money in the Bank winner.

Orton was doing his signature pose on the turnbuckle. Avoiding the security, the fan not only got in the ring but also delivered a low blow to Orton, who was unaware of the ambush.



Stone Cold Steve Austin

At the peak of the Attitude Era in April 1998, WWE was hosting a live show in Germany. Stone Cold Steve Austin was on the mat after pinning Triple H, but suddenly, a fan entered the ring, trying to ambush the Texas Rattle Snake.

Triple H was quick to react. Following a suplex, Hunter started punching him, and the referee Mike Chioda also joined him. Steve Austin left the ring unharmed.



CM Punk

On an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2012, a heel CM Punk was trying to escape the arena through the crowd while he was rivaling Ryback.

A fan hit the Best In the World in the back. He was baffled standing in the crowd. Punk responded by attacking a different fan who had nothing to do with the situation.

