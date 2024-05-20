5 Times Hulk Hogan Lied For No Reason

Hulk Hogan had an extraordinary wrestling career that spanned five decades. Known as WWE's poster boy during the 1980s, he sold out arenas and pay-per-views alike. Similar to many of his peers from that era, The Hulkster possessed a larger-than-life persona, performing herculean feats in the ring.

To maintain his on-screen character in real life, he often made outrageous claims during interviews, fan meetings, and podcasts. From alleging he was asked to join a major music band to claiming he fought the most prolific boxer of his era, the former WWE Champion's fabrications were boundless, and he was frequently caught after fact-checking. Here are some of the most outlandish lies from Hulk Hogan.

He was supposed to box Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson was to boxing what Hulk Hogan was to wrestling in the 1980s and 90s. Known as "Iron Mike," Tyson in his prime was akin to a caged beast, overpowering his opponents with swift and powerful punches.

During the 90s, while Hogan was part of the WCW roster, he claimed that a boxing match between himself and Iron Mike was on the cards, but it never materialized. Hogan alleged that Tyson was intimidated by him, which he suggested was the reason the bout was ultimately canceled. It seems unlikely, however, that one of the most formidable boxers of all time would be frightened to face someone who had never boxed professionally.

Hogan once said that he performed four hundred days in one year

Wrestlers often have demanding schedules, typically performing up to three hundred days a year, especially in a top promotion like WWE. In the early 1980s, before Hulkamania reached its zenith, Hulk Hogan frequently wrestled in Japan, shuttling between the United States and Japan.

Hogan once made an extravagant claim, stating he wrestled 400 days a year due to his commitments in Japan. He attributed this to the international date line, asserting that he wrestled twice on the same calendar date numerous times. However, while Hogan was indeed a special attraction in Japan, his schedule was not as grueling as he described.

Claimed to be the first person to Slam Andre the Giant

When Hulk Hogan body-slammed Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, it became an iconic moment, elevating both Andre's larger-than-life persona and the event itself. In this match, Hogan retained the WWE Championship by taking down the 600-pound Giant.

However, it would be incorrect to claim that Hogan was the first man to slam the seven-foot giant, although he once made this assertion. In reality, wrestlers such as Jerry Lawler, Harley Race, and Kamala had previously lifted and slammed Andre, debunking yet another of The Hulkster's famous exaggerations.

Auditioned to be the bass guitarist of Metallica

Besides professional wrestling, Hulk Hogan had a passion for music. In his college days, he was a bass guitarist and played for a local band in Tampa Bay, Florida.

While talking about his days as a bass guitarist before making it big in the wrestling ring, Hulk once told a wildly unbelievable lie. He claimed that he once auditioned for the band Metallica to replace Cliff Burton. Hogan said to be a good friend of Lars Ulrich, who asked him to be the bass guitarist of the band. However, when Lars was asked about Hulk, he said he never met the former WWE Superstar.

Claimed Elvis Presley was a Hulk Hogan fan

The renowned singer Elvis Presley was indeed a fan of professional wrestling, but during a time when WWE was not yet the dominant force in the industry. There were even rumors that Presley had crossed paths with Jerry Lawler at one point.

Hulk Hogan once claimed that the deceased musician was a big fan of his. Considering that Elvis passed away in 1977, a time when Hogan had not yet achieved fame, this statement is clearly a baseless fabrication.

