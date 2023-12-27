5 unbreakable Tom Brady record and stats that will probably never be touched

Tom Brady played a total of 23 seasons with the NFL before deciding to retire from the league in February 2023. Brady is considered the NFL GOAT, and it's because he has made some records in his career that no one can break. Here are the top five unbreakable records of the NFL legend:

7 Super Bowl wins

Tom Brady has the outstanding record for most Super Bowl wins. The NFL legend held the record even before he joined the Buccaneers and won another Super Bowl. The last one was just the cherry on the cake and more like a farewell gift to himself. Right now, Brady holds the most Super Bowl rings, i.e., seven.

So far, there hasn't been anyone close to breaking this record but Charles Haley, who has won a total of five Super Bowl rings in his career in the NFL. But not just rings; Tom Brady also has the most Super Bowl wins of any team in the history of the NFL. Well, Brady's record is one hard wall to break.

5 Super Bowl MVPs

Tom Brady doesn't just have the record of owning most Super Bowl rings but also most MVPs. The NLF legend has won the Super Bowl seven times, and out of that, he has made MVP a total of five times. In the other two Super Bowl wins, it was Julian Edelman and Deion Branch who won the MVPs.

When it comes to breaking this record, it's just another NFL legend, Joe Montana, who has three MVPs close to breaking this record. Since Joe Montana is long retired in 1994 and the way the NFL is being improved, the rules and other things, it's hard for any NFL player to ever win as many MVPs as Brady.

Most Playoff wins

Tom Brady has a record of winning seven Super Bowls. But even in those years when he didn't win a Super Bowl, he made some unbreakable records like this one. Tom Brady has the record for most playoff wins, i.e., 35 wins, that the NFL legend was able to make in his 23 seasons in the NFL.

The next NFL player who is close to Brady's record is Adam Vinatieri, the former Patriots placekicker who has 21 playoff wins. Below Adam Vinatieri, we have legend Joe Montana, who has a record of 16 playoff wins. These are the top three players with the most playoff wins, with Brady at the top.

7 Super Bowl game-winning drives

Tom Brady has the record for most Super Bowl wins, but he doesn't just win them casually. The NFL legend loves winning but it's dramatically the cherry on top. Excluding his Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers in 2021, Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl wins have come off with game-winning drives.

When it comes to breaking this record, the closest NFL players are Terry Bradshaw and Eli Manning, who have two such wins. It's fascinating, right? The way former Buccaneers quarterbacks have been clutched for winning throughout their careers. Tom Brady has always delivered in the major games, and that's a fact.

3039 Super Bowl career passing Yards

Tom Brady has been the best when it comes to throwing the football. That's what helped him become the best in the league. Currently, Tom Brady has an outstanding record of 3039 passing yards in the Super Bowl. That's the maximum a quarterback has ever been able to achieve.

3039 passing yards means Brady had an average of 303.9 passing yards per Super Bowl game. That's an impressive record, considering the fact that Super Bowl games are between the best NFL teams. That means Brady has been able to record these yards by beating some of the elite defenses. Impressive!

