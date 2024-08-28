5 Unexpected WWE Superstars Who Could Help Roman Reigns Against the New Bloodline

Former WWE Undisputed champion, The Original Tribal Chief, made a surprising return to WWE at SummerSlam 2024 premium live event at the ending moment of the main event match between WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa.

Cody Rhodes was brutally beaten up by Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, and the New Tribal Chief was just three counts away from crowning him as the new WWE Undisputed Champion; Roman Reigns came out, and without waiting any time, he launched a brutal attack on Solo Sikoa plating a superman punch on his face and then followed it up with a wrecking spear.

It was clear Roman Reigns was back on redemption to reclaim his title of Tribal Chief and his Ula Fala. Roman Reigns dismantled almost the whole Bloodline on the following episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam 2024.

On the 8/16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa summoned Roman Reigns to fight him like a man, and the winner would take the title of Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns showed up and, without wasting any time, started throwing hands at Sikoa in an unofficial brawl and outpowered. Seeing Sikoa getting beat up, Tama jumped Roman Reigns and got beat up.

Roman Reigns threw Solo Sikoa and Tama out of the ring, grabbed Ula Fala, and put it back in his neck. Before OTC could absorb the joy, Jacob Fatu returned and dismantled Roman Reigns in the end. Solo, with the assistance of Tama and Jacob, powerbombed Roman Reigns through the announcer table.

During his recent interaction at Fanatics Fest, Paul Hyeman hinted Roman Reigns is in deep trouble. He definitely needs assistance to take on New Bloodline, and this might be the reason why Paul Heyman is away. He is probably gathering reinforcement for Roman Reigns. In this article, we will look at the top 5 unexpected WWE stars who could help Roman Reigns other than Usos.

Advertisement

5. Brock Lesnar - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are indeed two of each other's biggest rivals, having main-evented multiple WWE Premium Live Events and fought numerous matches. Paul Heyman is the common link between Reigns and Lesnar.

The Beast has been away from the company for a long time now. There are chances to create a highlight reel moment Paul Hyeman came out with a backup for Roman Reigns, none other than Brock Lesnar himself.

4. Sami Zayn - Sami Zayn, the honorary Uso of Roman Reigns, became part of Bloodline in 2022 and betrayed the faction in the year 2023. Fans love seeing the chemistry between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

At one point, Zayn will reunite with Roman Reigns. Fans are predicting he will be the last member to add in OG Bloodline, but how knows to make the feud more unpredictable company will reunite Sami and Roman in the first place, then USOS to reunite with Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

3. Seth Rollins - The biggest shocker will be Seth Rollins coming out to save his The Shield brother after costing him his championship at WrestleMania XL, the love and hate dynamic between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will get a lot of traction to WWE television as we saw during a WrestleMania XL build-up Reigns and Rollins were roasting each other, and eventually this could even build their future feud.

2. Cody Rhodes - The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes ended the iconic four-year reign of a title run, Roman Reigns saved Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024, The American Nightmare could help Orginal Tribal Chief Roman Reigns against New Bloodline and could return the favor. After helping Roman Reigns, both men can earn each others' respect and face each other for the third time, possibly at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

1. The Rock - The Final Boss, The Rock left WWE after Roman Reigns lost his championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, and Brahma Bull assured fans he would come back before fans could even predict.

Advertisement

There could be chances. The Rock came to save Roman Reigns from the New Bloodline, and during any important match, he betrays Roman Reigns and unveils himself as the real New Tribal Chief, the mastermind behind the fall of Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline saga will be a generation storyline with multiple twists and turns, emotional reunions, unexpected betrayals, and many more. Roman Reigns' scrabble to get back to power and get back in Ula Fala will be a must-watch extravaganza.

ALSO READ: WWE Bash in Berlin 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info